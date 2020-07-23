Ryan Huff to pay tribute to Shawn Balluzzo at Kansas Speedway

After sitting out the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway, rookie Ryan Huff returns to the scene this weekend with a special paint scheme for Friday night’s Dawn 150 at Kansas Speedway.



Huff’s No. 10 Fast Track Racing Ford Fusion will pay tribute to racer Shawn Balluzzo who died during the second of two Modified Division races on Jul. 11 at Langley (Va.) Speedway.



Balluzzo was 64.



According to the Virginian-Pilot, Balluzzo was the winningest driver in the history of the track.



Among his accolades on the track included winning 16 of 17 division races at Langley in 2019. He also had 11 track championships and a portrayed a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors in short track racing.



Like many, Balluzzo was a mentor to many, including Huff. An upcoming racer from Virginia, Huff, 19, spent plenty of time with Balluzzo who often offered crucial advice for Huff as he continues to climb through the ranks of Motorsports.



Huff will make his Kansas Speedway debut in the Dawn 150 but is racing in Balluzzo’s honor.



“Shawn Balluzzo meant a lot to me,” said Huff. “He always had time for me or any young driver for that matter. I respected his advice and he taught me just as much on the track as he did off the track.



“I decided not to go to Iowa Speedway last weekend so I could go to Langley and join others and pay our respects to him. He was the definition of a true racer and I hope I can go to Kansas this weekend and not only make him proud, but my team too.”



In his most recent intermediate race, Huff earned his second career top-10 finish with a career-best eighth place effort.



Bringing the same No. 10 Shawn Balluzzo Tribute Ford Fusion that he raced at Kentucky Speedway earlier this month, Huff is optimistic he can contend for another solid finish during his rookie campaign.



“I’m always excited to get to the track and do well,” added Huff. “Kansas is another new place for me, so I plan to be respectful but being told that there is a lot of similarities between Kentucky and Kansas will hopefully be a benefit for me.



“I feel like we had a car capable of running inside the top-10 at Kentucky and we did just that. I believe it’s going to be a stronger field at Kansas, but we’ll run our race and hope when the checkered flag waves – we’ll be in a good spot to be satisfied with the finish.”



It is going to be a busy weekend for Huff.



In addition to running the ARCA Menards Series race with Fast Track Racing, the Williamsburg, Va. native will also make his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut on Saturday night in the Kansas 200.



Huff will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet for Reaume Bros. Racing.



“I’m very thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to make my NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut this weekend at Kansas,” added Huff. “This is a big leap for me, but I feel like I’ve surrounded myself with good people who support this next step as we try to eye our focus on 2021.”



As for his goal on Saturday night, Huff’s mission is simple.



“Finish the race,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if we are on the lead lap or five laps down. This weekend is about getting experience and completing as many laps as I possible can. If we can accomplish our goal on Saturday, it is going to give us the motivation to get ready for the next Truck Series race.”



HB Hankins, Land & Coates and Southeastern Services will serve as associate marketing partners for both races this weekend.



Despite missing Iowa, Huff remains sixth in the ARCA championship standings. For more on Ryan Huff, follow him on Twitter (@driverRyanHuff) and like him on Facebook (@driverRyanHuff).



The Dawn 150 (100 laps | 150 miles) is the eighth of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Jul. 24 with a one-hour group practice session from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Central).



The e.p.t. 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 39-truck field will take the green flag on Sat. Jul. 25, 2020 shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).



Ryan Huff Motorsports PR