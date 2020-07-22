Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Prepares to Kick Off Long-Awaited 2020 Season in Southern California

The time has finally come. After months of waiting patiently, enduring through the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of the world’s best short course off road racers are set to converge on the sport’s hotbed of Southern California to kick off the 2020 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO from one of the region’s most renowned venues, San Bernardino’sGlen Helen Raceway. The first two rounds of the season will be brought to you by OPTIMA Batteries and Presented by K&N Filters, with aweekend doubleheader that will be conducted exclusively for competitors on Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26. Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions on public gatherings for both the state of California and San Bernardino County, fans will not be permitted to attend.

"While our incredibly passionate fan base serves as the lifeblood of short course off road, the health and safety of our competitors, our sponsors, our staff, and those who cheer us on is of the utmost importance as we look to get the 2020 season underway,” said Ritchie Lewis, Director of Race Operations. "In working alongside local officials in San Bernardino, we have successfully developed the framework to host an event that will be limited to just our racers and event staff. Given how much things continue to evolve with the pandemic this is the best case scenario for all parties, and it will allow us to officially return to the track where we can begin the journey to crown a champion across our eight classes.”

With the extended off season, many drivers have had the opportunity to make continued improvements to their respective programs and are more prepared than ever to duke it out on the track. As a result, the buzz coming into Glen Helen is electric, as five of the eight class champions from the 2019 season will return to defend their titles, setting the tone for another season filled with the captivating yet unpredictable action that sets the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series apart from any other form of motorsport.

Leading the way for the roster of current titleholders is reigning Pro 2 Champion Jerett Brooks, who will be forced to contend with an even deeper field of exceptionally talented drivers for the new season. Brooks has emerged as one of short course off road’s most promising young racers, but he’s going to have his work cut out for him trying to once again fend off the likes of Rob MacCachren, Brain Deegan, RJ Anderson, Rodrigo Ampudia, and others for another season. Over in Pro Lite, last year’s champion, Ryan Beat, has made the move into Pro 2, and his vacancy has opened the door for what is destined to be a wide open championship battle featuring the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series’ most spirited racers. In a division brimming with young talent, the opportunity to become a first-time champion is huge, and the racing will certainly be indicative of that.

In Pro Buggy, reigning title holder Eliott Watson will have a target on his back as he makes his anticipated return to the track, mere months after being named a factory driver for Honda’s Talon Factory Racing team. More often than not, Pro Buggy features some of the highest parity of any division and also produces some of the best racing, which means Watson will have his hands full against a group of hungry challengers.

In Turbo UTV, back-to-back champion Corry Weller will look to maintain her undefeated record in the division in pursuit of a third straight title. Weller has broken barriers every step of the way in her career, and she’s poised to remain the standard bearer of the UTV class. Over in Production 1000 UTV, Robert Stout’s ascension to the upper echelon of short course off road in just two seasons has been impressive. The reigning champion has all the tools to successfully defend his title, but it’s going to take another season of near perfect consistency to outlast his hungry, more experienced rivals for a second time.

Even though fans won’t be in attendance this weekend, there’s still an opportunity to watch all the action unfold LIVE, as Lucas Oil Racing TV has it covered. The platform will kick off a full season of coverage of the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series with back-to-back live streams of the opening weekend of action, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday. Action on the track for both days will begin with the RZR 170, JR 2 Kart, and Mod Kart junior classes, before the pro classes take center stage with Pro Lite, Turbo UTV, Pro Buggy, Production 1000 UTV, and Pro 2, which will bring each day to a dramatic and exciting conclusion.