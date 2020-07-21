Peoria Makeup Postponed to July 30

Overnight rain and forecasted thunderstorms at Peoria Speedway have forced series and track officials to once again postpone the remainder of the July 9th event to Thursday, July 30.

The makeup program will resume with the DIRTcar Late Model C-main, Late Model Feature, Summit Modified Feature and Crate Modified Feature.

Feature events for the DIRTcar Late Models, Crate Mods and Stock Cars from the Saturday, July 11th weekly racing event that was postponed will also be contested.

DIRTcar Series PR