Bobby Pierce Wins 27th Career Summer Nationals Race at Randolph County

Eight races into the 2020 DIRTcar Summer Nationals campaign and Bobby Pierce becomes the second driver to notch two Feature wins with his trip to Victory Lane Sunday night in the tour’s debut at Randolph County Raceway.

Pierce set fast time in Qualifying, won his Heat Race and jumped out to a big lead in the opening laps of the Feature, holding off Frank Heckenast Jr. and Brian Shirley. The field raced around the large 3/8-mile high-banks for 21 laps before Saturday night’s winner Jason Feger blew a right-rear tire to bring out the caution.

A rain shower in the area began to fall over the track just before the caution came out, and the checkered was thrown five laps after the restart, rendering the race complete at 26 laps.

Pierce led the field back to the checkers untouched to pick up $5,000 and his 27th career Summer Nationals Feature win. Heckenast held on for second and his best finish of the season, while Shirley, Feger and Rusty Griffaw completed the top-five.

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models are off on Monday before a return to action on Tuesday, July 21 at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL, for a makeup Feature that was postponed by rain on July 9. DIRTVision is the place to watch all the action for just $39 a month with the all-access Fast Pass subscription.

Feature (26 Laps; rain-shortened) 1. 32-Bobby Pierce [2]; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr [1]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley [4]; 4. 25-Jason Feger [6]; 5. 16-Rusty Griffaw [7]; 6. 30-Mark Voigt [5]; 7. 4G-Bob Gardner [12]; 8. 48-Tim Lance [14]; 9. 12-Brandon Queen [9]; 10. 50-Kayden Clatt [13]; 11. 11T-Trevor Gundaker [8]; 12. 99-Dylan Hoover [3]; 13. 48L-Tim Lance Jr [11]; 14. 11-Gordy Gundaker [10] Hard Charger: 48-Tim Lance[+6]

DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds

Shortly before the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature took to the track at Randolph County Raceway Sunday night, a rain shower ascended over the facility, forcing track and DIRTcar officials to cancel the remainder of the event.

The DIRTcar Summit Modifieds are off on Monday before a return to action on Tuesday, July 21 at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL, for the remainder of the program that was postponed by rain on July 9.

DIRTcar Series PR