GMS Racing ARCA Iowa Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer started seventh for Saturday night's Shore Lunch 150 after the starting lineup was set by Sioux Chief Showdown points. Mayer showed patience during the first run of the day and was as high as third before falling to fourth right before the first race break of the day. Crew chief Mardy Lindley called for four tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment to help tighten the QPS Employment Group Chevy.

- Mayer worked his way up to second place before the second race break of the day. The team elected to take four tires and fuel during the break with no other changes. Mayer battled for the lead on the last restart of the race, but was unable to make the pass. Mayer made a late race run for the lead, but made contact with the wall in the closing laps.

- This was Mayer's fourth consecutive top-five finish in ARCA competition this season.

"We were hauling butt at the end, our late run car was actually really good, I didn't think it would be that way. I'm proud of our team at GMS and thanks to QPS Employment for coming on board this weekend. I had a lot of fun, I'm just tired of getting second, third, fourth. You name it, I have it this season. Seems like it's been forever since a win so hopefully we can get that next time we race.

We struggled with a loose condition all race, everyone was, but I felt like we were a bit worse. I have a great team behind me and we made the right adjustments going through the race. We were right there at the end, we know how to finish races, we just need to finish one spot better."