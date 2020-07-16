'5 Things To Look For' Heading into Iowa INDYCAR 250s Doubleheader

Two of the most popular drivers in the recent history of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will serve as the grand marshals for the Iowa INDYCAR 250s. Tony Kanaan, the 2004 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, will be honored before Friday night’s 250-lap NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. Kanaan, the 2010 Iowa race winner, will also deliver the most famous words in racing – “Drivers, start your engines” – from his car on the Iowa INDYCAR 250 starting grid as he gets ready to race the No. 14 Bryant/A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet in the first race of the doubleheader weekend. “I have great memories of racing at Iowa Speedway, and they have awesome INDYCAR fans there,” said Kanaan. “This will be a special honor to be grand marshal for the Friday night race and help celebrate welcoming the fans back to Iowa Speedway this weekend.” On Saturday night, 2017 Iowa Speedway NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner Helio Castroneves will serve as grand marshal. The three-time Indianapolis 500 champ (2001, 2002, 2009) and winner of 30 series races over his distinguished career, Castroneves produced his most recent INDYCAR win three years ago at Iowa. He will share a special video message to the fans at Iowa Speedway and deliver the command for drivers to start their engines remotely as he will be competing in the IMSA sports car race in Sebring, Florida, this weekend. “Iowa has some of the best fans in racing, and I always had so much fun there,” Castroneves said. “INDYCAR puts on a great show on the Iowa short oval, especially racing at night. Unfortunately, I can’t be there in person because we are racing at Sebring this weekend, but I want to thank all the fans for their support and it will be fun to deliver the command to start the race and think back on all the great moments I’ve had at Iowa Speedway.” In addition to the two INDYCAR legends serving as grand marshals, there will be some other highlights off the track in pre-race ceremonies this weekend. On Friday night, Danielle Bradbery, the 2013 winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform the national anthem on a video displayed to the crowd before the first Iowa INDYCAR 250 race. The daughters of NTT INDYCAR SERIES tech inspection official Sean McCormick, a native of Huxley, Iowa, and an officer with Des Moines Police Department, will perform prior to each race on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. “God Bless America” will be performed by 20-year-old Delaney McCormick just before the ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 150 race, while Madeleine McCormick, 24, will sing the national anthem prior to the start of the second Iowa INDYCAR 250 on Saturday night.