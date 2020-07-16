Dylan Wilson Wins DIRTcar eSports at Charlotte

Make it seven different winners in eight races in the DIRTcar eSports league.

Dylan Wilson earned himself a hard-fought victory in Wednesday night's DIRTcar eSports Summit Racing Equipment UMP Modified Showdown after battling it out with Alex Bergeron and Dylan Houser in the latter portion of the race to score the big check at The Dirt Track at Charlotte and a new virtual trophy on his shelf.

Wilson led the opening circuits but was quickly tracked down by the race's Hard Charger, Dylan Houser, who started 14th on the grid and made the pass for the lead just 15 laps in. Houser kept up the momentum while Bergeron began to put the pressure on next, taking the lead for a few laps himself just past the halfway point.

Wilson and Houser later became locked in a dogfight for the lead in the final laps, trading multiple slide jobs in lapped traffic. But in the end, it was Wilson coming out on top, making the final pass on Houser for the lead with 5 laps to go to take the checkers.

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar eSports action continues in two weeks' time with the DIRTcar Street Stock Showdown at USA International Speedway on July 29. Sign up today at DIRTcar.com/eSports, and catch all the action on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar eSPORTS SHOWDOWN; DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at The Virtual Dirt Track at Charlotte; July 15, 2020 – RESULTS

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT Feature (44 laps) — 1. 80-Dylan Wilson [1] [$350+$25/Summit]; 2. 2-Dylan Houser [14] [$250]; 3. 12-Alex A Bergeron [3] [$150]; 4. 42-Jordan Casey [4] [$100]; 5. 00-Kendal Tucker [2] [$75]; 6. 157-Drew Hopkins [8] [$75]; 7. 71-Keven Hebert [11] [$45]; 8. 124-Brandon Bolton [9] [$40]; 9. 18-Kyle Sirratt [6] [$35]; 10. 75-Dustin Beck [13] [$30]; 11. 23-Ethan Toedter [15] [$20]; 12. 11-Josh Vinci [20] [$20]; 13. 118-Trevor Landrum [12] [$20]; 14. 27-Joby Baugh [17] [$20]; 15. 7-Tyler McGoldrick [10] [$20]; 16. 68-DJ Stikeleather [16] [$20]; 17. 190-Seth Smyser [21] [$20]; 18. 17-Bruce Jones [23] [$20]; 19. 49-Braden Johnson [5] [$20]; 20. 533-Sean Powers [7] [$20]; 21. 46-Jonathan Nause [19] [$20]; 22. 92-Caleb Kill [24] [$20]; 23. 21-Quinn Wallis [18] [$20]; 24. 3-Jake Hoffman [22] [$20]. Lap Leaders: Dylan Wilson 1-14, 31-35, 39-44; Dylan Houser 15-28, 36-38; Alex Bergeron 29-30. Hard Charger: Dylan Houser +12.

RACING ELECTRONICS Qualifying — 1. 80-Dylan Wilson [16.414] [$25/Cometic Gaskets]; 2. 00-Kendal Tucker [16.446]; 3. 12-Alex A Bergeron [16.506]; 4. 42-Jordan Casey [16.520]; 5. 157-Drew Hopkins [16.538]; 6. 18-Kyle Sirratt [16.546]; 7. 2-Dylan Houser [16.564]; 8. 49-Braden Johnson [16.566]; 9. 124-Brandon Bolton [16.634]; 10. 533-Sean Powers [16.671]; 11. 92-Caleb Kill [16.691]; 12. 118-Trevor Landrum [16.693]; 13. 17-Bruce Jones [16.697]; 14. 71-Keven Hebert [16.718]; 15. 68-DJ Stikeleather [16.729]; 16. 7-Tyler McGoldrick [16.763]; 17. 11-Josh Vinci [16.779]; 18. 21-Quinn Wallis [16.781]; 19. 75-Dustin Beck [16.789]; 20. 27-Joby Baugh [16.795]; 21. 14-Austin Wagner [16.817]; 22. 23-Ethan Toedter [16.889]; 23. 190-Seth Smyser [16.904]; 24. 3-Jake Hoffman [16.987]; 25. 126-Jeffrey Eddy [17.173]; 26. 46-Jonathan Nause [NA].

DRYDENE Heat 1 (10 laps) — Top 4 transfer — 1. 80-Dylan Wilson [1] [$25]; 2. 42-Jordan Casey [2]; 3. 533-Sean Powers [4]; 4. 7-Tyler McGoldrick [6]; 5. 75-Dustin Beck [7]; 6. 23-Ethan Toedter [8]; 7. 17-Bruce Jones [5]; 8. 126-Jeffrey Eddy [9]; 9. 2-Dylan Houser [3].

COMP CAMS Heat 2 (10 laps) — Top 4 transfer — 1. 00-Kendal Tucker [1] [$25]; 2. 49-Braden Johnson [3]; 3. 157-Drew Hopkins [2]; 4. 71-Keven Hebert [5]; 5. 11-Josh Vinci [6]; 6. 92-Caleb Kill [4]; 7. 27-Joby Baugh [7]; 8. 46-Jonathan Nause [9]; 9. 190-Seth Smyser [8].

ARP FASTENERS Heat 3 (10 laps) — Top 4 transfer — 1. 12-Alex A Bergeron [1] [$25]; 2. 18-Kyle Sirratt [2]; 3. 124-Brandon Bolton [3]; 4. 118-Trevor Landrum [4]; 5. 68-DJ Stikeleather [5]; 6. 21-Quinn Wallis [6]; 7. 3-Jake Hoffman [8]; 8. 14-Austin Wagner [7].

WRISCO Last Chance Showdown (14 laps) — Top 12 transfer — 1. 75-Dustin Beck [1] [$25]; 2. 2-Dylan Houser [13]; 3. 23-Ethan Toedter [4]; 4. 68-DJ Stikeleather [3]; 5. 27-Joby Baugh [8]; 6. 21-Quinn Wallis [6]; 7. 46-Jonathan Nause [11]; 8. 11-Josh Vinci [2]; 9. 190-Seth Smyser [14]; 10. 3-Jake Hoffman [9]; 11. 17-Bruce Jones [7]; 12. 92-Caleb Kill [5]; 13. 14-Austin Wagner [12]; 14. 126-Jeffrey Eddy [10].

DIRTcar Series PR