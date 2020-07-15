NBC Sports presents NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA, MotoGP and Mecum Auctions this weekend on NBC and NBCSN

NBC Sports -- The Home of Motorsports -- presents a full weekend of motorsports action, featuring NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, MotoGP, Mecum Auctions and American Flat Track, totaling nearly 60 hours of coverage across NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold.

NASCAR Cup Series coverage of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 from Texas Motor Speedway begins with NASCAR America on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. On Saturday, NASCAR Xfinity Series race coverage from Texas will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green on NBCSN.

NBCSN will present the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader from Iowa Speedway Friday and Saturday night, which coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on both nights.

NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend will also feature the first race of the 2020 MotoGP season with the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday on NBC at 3 p.m. ET; the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Sebring International Raceway on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN; and more than 20 hours of Mecum Auctions coverage from Indianapolis.

NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM TEXAS – SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Pre-race coverage on Sunday will begin at 2 p.m. ET with NASCAR America and Countdown to Green, leading up to the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN with post-race coverage following the checkered flag. NBC Sports’ NASCAR host Krista Voda, auto racing icon Kyle Petty, Hall of Fame driver and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett and motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood will anchor pre-race and post-race coverage.

Kevin Harvick, who has won at Texas in each of the last three seasons, leads the regular season standings with 675 points and 4 wins, followed by Brad Keselowski (587 points, 2 wins), Ryan Blaney (580 points, 1 win), Chase Elliott (575 points, 1 win), and Joey Logano (564, 2 wins).

NBC Sports’ lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, two-time Daytona 500 Champion and recent NASCAR Hall of Fame selection Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call this weekend’s NASCAR races from the broadcast booth at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. Marty Snider and Dave Burns will serve as pit reporters on-site at Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACING FROM TEXAS – SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage will begin with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m. ET immediately following the conclusion of Mecum Auctions from Indianapolis, leading into the 16th race of the 2020 Xfinity Series season at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Entering this weekend, Chase Briscoe is atop the regular season standings with 643 points (series-best 5 wins), followed by Noah Gragson (624 points, 2 wins) and Austin Cindric (610 points, 2 wins).

Following is this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series coverage from Texas on NBCSN:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Sat., July 18 Countdown to Green 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 19 NASCAR America 2 p.m. NBCSN Countdown to Green 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show 7 p.m. NBCSN

IOWA INDYCAR 250s – RACE 1 FRIDAY AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN; RACE 2 SATURDAY AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Five-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing, 173 pts) currently sits atop the points standings after winning last Saturday’s REV Group Grand Prix Race 1 at Road America for his third straight victory to begin the season. Dixon’s teammate, Felix Rosenqvist (Chip Ganassi Racing, 88 pts), earned his first career NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory in last Sunday’s Race 2 at Road America. Reigning INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden (Team Penske, 106 pts) took the checkered flag in last year’s event at Iowa Speedway.

Live coverage from Iowa Speedway begins Friday with a practice session at 2 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass, followed by qualifying live at 5:30 p.m. ET. An encore presentation of qualifying will be presented on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET, leading into pre-race coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET and race coverage at 9 p.m. ET. A 30-minute post-race program will immediately follow the race at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Saturday’s live coverage begins with practice exclusively on INDYCAR Pass at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live race coverage of Iowa INDYCAR 250s Race 2 will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage will conclude with a 30-minute INDYCAR Post-Race at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Leigh Diffey will call both races at Iowa Speedway alongside analyst and former driver Paul Tracy, and current INDYCAR driver and NBC Sports driver analyst James Hinchcliffe. Hinchcliffe is a two-time winner at Iowa Speedway in 2013 and 2018. Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch will report from the pits.

Live comprehensive coverage of practice and qualifying from Iowa Speedway will stream on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass. Race coverage on NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Following is this weekend’s INDYCAR coverage from Iowa Speedway on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Fri., July 17 Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Practice 1 2 p.m. NBC Sports Gold Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Qualifying 1 5:30 p.m. NBC Sports Gold Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Qualifying 1* 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Pre-Race 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Race 1 9 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Post-Race 11 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 18 Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Practice 2 3:30 p.m. NBC Sports Gold Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Race 2 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Post-Race 10:30 p.m. NBCSN

*Same-day delay

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP FROM SEBRING INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY – SATURDAY AT 5:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

All four classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be in action at the 3.74-mile Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway for the two-hour, 40-minute Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Mazda (Daytona Prototypes international - DPi), Corvette (GT Le Mans) and AIM Vasser Sullivan-Lexus (GT Daytona) were all victorious in IMSA’s return to competition, the WeatherTech 240, on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway. The LMP2 prototype class did not compete in that race, but returns at Sebring to begin its season-long class championship.

Kevin Lee (play-by-play), former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst), and motorsports veteran A.J. Allmendinger (analyst) will call the action Saturday. Brian Till and Parker Kligerman will provide reports from pit road at Sebring International Raceway.

MOTOGP SPANISH GRAND PRIX FROM CIRCUITO DE JEREZ – SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBC & 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports has announced that the first two races of the 2020 MotoGP season will now air on NBC, beginning with the Spanish Grand Prix from Circuito de Jerez this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

A total of four MotoGP races will air on NBC in 2020, including the Andalucia Grand Prix on Sunday, July 26, at 2:30 p.m. ET; the Teruel Grand Prix from Motorland Aragón on Sunday, October 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Comunitat Valencia Grand Prix from Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Sunday, November 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

This marks NBC Sports’ first season as the exclusive TV home of MotoGP in the United States. More information can be found here.

MORE THAN 20 HOURS OF MECUM AUCTIONS FROM INDIANAPOLIS CONTINUES TOMORROW AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports continues its coverage of Mecum Auctions’ Indianapolis auction – Dana Mecum’s 33rd Original Spring Classic – with over 20 hours of coverage from Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Ind., on NBCSN.

Tomorrow, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN will present eight consecutive hours of coverage. Two hours of live coverage on Friday will begin at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continue with 1.5 hours at 6 p.m. ET. Over ten hours, including a 2.5-hour window of live coverage, will be featured throughout Saturday and Sunday on NBCSN.

Scott Hoke will host coverage on-site in Indianapolis, alongside analysts John Kraman and Stephen Cox, and reporters Bill Stephens and Katie Osborne.

Following is NBCSN’s telecast schedule of Mecum Auctions coverage in Indianapolis:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Thurs., July 16 Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 7 p.m. NBCSN Fri., July 17 Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis 12 p.m. NBCSN Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 6 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 18 Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis 12 p.m. NBCSN Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 11 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 19 Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 9 p.m. NBCSN

*Same-day delay

Below is a comprehensive schedule of this week’s motorsports coverage across NBC Sports:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Thurs., July 16 Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 7 p.m. NBCSN Fri., July 17 Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis 12 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Practice 1 2 p.m. NBC Sports Gold IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge – Sebring 2:30 p.m. TrackPass American Flat Track – Volusia Half-Mile 1 4:30 p.m. TrackPass Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Qualifying 5:30 p.m. NBC Sports Gold Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 6 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Qualifying* 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Pre-Race 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Race 1 9 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Post-Race 11 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 18 IMSA Prototype Challenge – Sebring 11:50 a.m. TrackPass Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis 12 p.m. NBCSN Countdown to Green 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN American Flat Track – Volusia Half-Mile 1I 3 p.m. TrackPass Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Practice 2 3:30 p.m. NBC Sports Gold IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Sebring 5:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR ARCA Menards Series – Iowa 5:30 p.m. TrackPass NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 7 p.m. TrackPass Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Race 2 8:30 p.m. NBCSN Iowa INDYCAR 250s – Post-Race 10:30 p.m. NBCSN Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 11 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 19 NASCAR America 2 p.m. NBCSN Countdown to Green 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – Texas 3 p.m. NBCSN MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix 3 p.m. NBC NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show 7 p.m. NBCSN MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix* 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Mecum Auctions – Indianapolis* 9 p.m. NBCSN

*Same-day delay

