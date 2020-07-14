DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Iowa Speedway

This Saturday Hailie Deegan will make her third start at Iowa Speedway in Newton. She has two previous starts there in the former K&N West Series, but not the results she was hoping to get. She finished 21st in 2018 after an accident and 12th in 2019. This time around she returns to Iowa with a new team, manufacturer and celebrating her 19th birthday on Saturday.

Saturday's race will be the third ARCA Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown race. Deegan currently sits third in Sioux Chief driver point standings following a seventh-place finish in the first race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March and a third-place finish at Lucas Oil Raceway two weeks ago. She is fourth in the overall ARCA Menards Series point standings with two top-five and five top-10 finishes in six starts. Last weekend at Kentucky Speedway was her first DNF of the season following an accident which took her out of contention while running third.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same No.4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion which Deegan raced at Lucas Oil Raceway two weeks ago.

The Shore Lunch 150 will be live on MAVTV at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will be 150 laps and 132 miles. There will be scheduled competition breaks at, or around laps 50 and 100.