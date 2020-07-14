DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Iowa Speedway

Taylor Gray returns to action this Saturday at Iowa Speedway in Newton for his second ARCA Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown race. The 15-year-old rookie made an impressive showing in his first Sioux Chief start at Lucas Oil Raceway where he finished fourth and competed for second earlier in the race.
Gray has shown a lot of promise since turning 15 in late March and becoming eligible to race in all of the ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown races, as well as the full ARCA East schedule and a handful of ARCA West races. In four starts across those series, Gray has two top-five and three top-10 finishes in the past month.
This weekend Gray's No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion will be the same car he raced to a fourth-place finish earlier this month at Lucas Oil Raceway.
The Shore Lunch 150 will be live on MAVTV at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will be 150 laps and 132 miles. There will be scheduled competition breaks at, or around laps 50 and 100.
Gray on Iowa: "Iowa will be the biggest track I have raced on, so I am really pumped to get out there and learn more about the track. I know last season our DGR-Crosley team had a good run with my brother Tanner and Ty Gibbs at Iowa Speedway in the K&N race, so I am excited to see how our car unloads this weekend. I know it will be hot and slick, but hopefully our team can carry our momentum over from the Indy race (Lucas Oil Raceway) and get another top-five run. I think the more we can consistently run in the top five, the wins will come."
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Richard Petty Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion