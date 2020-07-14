DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Iowa Speedway

DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Iowa Speedway
Hailie Deegan, No. 4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion
 
This Saturday Hailie Deegan will make her third start at Iowa Speedway in Newton. She has two previous starts there in the former K&N West Series, but not the results she was hoping to get. She finished 21st in 2018 after an accident and 12th in 2019. This time around she returns to Iowa with a new team, manufacturer and celebrating her 19th birthday on Saturday.
 
Saturday's race will be the third ARCA Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown race. Deegan currently sits third in Sioux Chief driver point standings following a seventh-place finish in the first race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March and a third-place finish at Lucas Oil Raceway two weeks ago. She is fourth in the overall ARCA Menards Series point standings with two top-five and five top-10 finishes in six starts. Last weekend at Kentucky Speedway was her first DNF of the season following an accident which took her out of contention while running third.
 
The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same No.4 Monster Energy Ford Fusion which Deegan raced at Lucas Oil Raceway two weeks ago.
 
The Shore Lunch 150 will be live on MAVTV at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will be 150 laps and 132 miles. There will be scheduled competition breaks at, or around laps 50 and 100.
 
 
Deegan on Iowa: "I haven't had much luck at Iowa in the past, but hopefully I can change that on Saturday. I'm excited to race the same car we took to Lucas Oil Raceway a couple weeks ago. We were really competitive there and it should be a good car at Iowa too. I have a lot of fun racing at the smaller tracks and I definitely think it evens the playing field. We get a little bit of practice, so we can use that to dial-in the car instead of just learning the track since I've been there before. A win would for sure be the best birthday present!"
 
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion
Taylor Gray returns to action this Saturday at Iowa Speedway in Newton for his second ARCA Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown race. The 15-year-old rookie made an impressive showing in his first Sioux Chief start at Lucas Oil Raceway where he finished fourth and competed for second earlier in the race.
 
Gray has shown a lot of promise since turning 15 in late March and becoming eligible to race in all of the ARCA Sioux Chief Showdown races, as well as the full ARCA East schedule and a handful of ARCA West races. In four starts across those series, Gray has two top-five and three top-10 finishes in the past month.
 
This weekend Gray's No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion will be the same car he raced to a fourth-place finish earlier this month at Lucas Oil Raceway.
 
Gray on Iowa: "Iowa will be the biggest track I have raced on, so I am really pumped to get out there and learn more about the track. I know last season our DGR-Crosley team had a good run with my brother Tanner and Ty Gibbs at Iowa Speedway in the K&N race, so I am excited to see how our car unloads this weekend. I know it will be hot and slick, but hopefully our team can carry our momentum over from the Indy race (Lucas Oil Raceway) and get another top-five run. I think the more we can consistently run in the top five, the wins will come."
 
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Richard Petty Performance Plus Motor Oil Ford Fusion
Thad Moffitt will make his first start at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Saturday in the ARCA Menards Series. He had not planned on competing in this event, but he was able to get funding earlier this week. Moffitt currently sits fifth in the driver point standings and has two top-five and three top-10 finishes in his six starts to date.
 
Saturday's race at Iowa will be the third race in the Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown. Moffitt is seventh in Sioux Chief point standings based his 18th-place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway after he cut a tire late in the race and his fifth-place finish earlier this month at Lucas Oil Raceway outside Indianapolis.
 
Moffitt will be driving the same No. 46 Richard Petty Performance Plus Oil Ford Fusion that the DGR-Crosley team took to Lucas Oil Raceway and Phoenix this season.
 
Moffitt on Iowa: "We had a new sponsor come on board this week which enables me to add three more races to my schedule, including Iowa. I'm really excited to get to race at Iowa this weekend with my DGR-Crosley guys. We need a good run. We've had fast Fords at almost every track we've been to, but I think we need a little bit more and we're creeping up on it. As a team me and Derek (Smith, crew chief) are getting better at understanding each other and I think we still have good momentum going, even after our mess-up at Kentucky. I think we'll have a solid weekend at Iowa and hopefully bring home another top-five finish."

DGR Crosley PR

