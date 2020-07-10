'5 Things To Look For' Heading Into The REV Group Grand Prix Doubleheader

With six full-time drivers under the age of 24, there is a definite youth movement in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. But while first- and second-year drivers are just beginning to show their vast potential in the early part of the season, the veterans of the series are not ready to give up the spotlight. In fact, drivers with at least seven NTT INDYCAR SERIES seasons under their belts have taken all the podium positions thus far. “I’ll tell you, it's getting tough. It’s getting really tough out there!” said Simon Pagenaud, who along with Scott Dixon has stood on podiums at Texas and Indianapolis. “There are some really good kids coming up. Some really fast guys. Oliver Askew was impressive in qualifying. We’ve got Pato (O’Ward) and Rinus (VeeKay) – I started behind him, and he marched his way to the front. I was very impressed with his race pace. I only beat him on his last pit sequence. "A lot of good kids. (Felix) Rosenquist is always there, and Colton (Herta) is becoming more and more consistent. It is going to get tougher and tougher as the year goes on. It’s impressive to see how tight things are.” Herta, who scored his first career pole at Road America in 2019, sees this weekend as an opportunity for the young guns to finally make their mark. “I'm happy with how the year has gone so far,” Herta said. “We've been consistent. We've shown speed everywhere we've gone. Happy to get back to Road America. I'm happy it's a doubleheader. Felt like we were very fast there last year. I think we do have a chance to win.”