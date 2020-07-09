WRC 9 releases details on the Deluxe Edition and exclusive preorder bonus

The Audi Quattro A2 is a legendary car from the 1980s and one of the most popular of its time. A double world champion in both the Drivers and Manufacturers categories in 1984, it was the undisputed star of Group B. Players who preorder WRC 9 will get the chance to take the wheel of this iconic car and relive some of its best WRC moments! Immaculately recreated, the Audi Quattro A2 will provide fans with an extra challenge and even more fun hurtling down the roads.

WRC 9 is now available for preorder for Xbox One on the Epic Games Store for PC. WRC 9 will be available on September 3rd, 2020 on Xbox One, PS4™ and PC from the Epic Games Store. Release timing for Xbox Series X, PS5™ and Nintendo Switch will be announced at a later date.

With WRC 9, the passionate developers of the French studio KT Racing have pulled out all the stops to once again meet the high expectations of rally fans looking for tougher challenges and heightened realism. With an enhanced career mode and many technical improvements, players are thrust into the heart of the new FIA World Rally Championship season with all content in the yearly calendar and much more:

3 new rallies: Japan, New Zealand, Kenya

Over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC

Over 15 bonus cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC

Exclusive new game modes soon to be discovered