Thursday, Jul 09 96
WRC 9 releases details on the Deluxe Edition and exclusive preorder bonus
NACON and KT Racing are pleased to unveil the preorder bonus and Digital Deluxe edition content for WRC 9, the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship. The game is planned for release on September 3, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC from the Epic Games Store, then on PlayStation®5, Xbox One Series X and Nintendo Switch™ at a later date.
 
Rediscover the Safari Rally Kenya gameplay trailer unveiled during NACON Connect: 
https://youtu.be/gGeu41DtGTE
SAFARI RALLY KENYA GAMEPLAY VIDEO
WRC 9: Digital Deluxe edition - loaded with official content
 
The Digital Deluxe edition of WRC 9 includes everything fans can dream of for total immersion in the WRC experience. As well as the base game, players who can't wait will get advance access to the game 48 hours before it officially releases on 1 September. The exclusive Digital Deluxe edition also includes a 3-month subscription to WRC +, the official video platform for the championship. It airs all stages of the season live and includes expert analysis, driver profiles and much more.
 
In addition, the WRC 9 Digital Deluxe edition includes 3 DLCs with even more official content:
 
  • A bonus car - the legendary Toyota Corolla WRC, the championship winning car in 1999, which has an impressive record of sealing a podium finish in 95% of the races it was involved in – a true icon in the hands of the most prestigious drivers!
 
  • A super special stage - the Barcelona Super Special Stage, one of the most technical of the season right in the heart of the city of Barcelona. With narrow roads and full of bends, it requires extreme concentration.
 
  • A head start – start WRC 9's Career mode with more experienced staff to give the start to your professional driving career a boost.
Preorder bonus – The Audi Quattro A2 in the starting blocks!
The Audi Quattro A2 is a legendary car from the 1980s and one of the most popular of its time. A double world champion in both the Drivers and Manufacturers categories in 1984, it was the undisputed star of Group B. Players who preorder WRC 9 will get the chance to take the wheel of this iconic car and relive some of its best WRC moments! Immaculately recreated, the Audi Quattro A2 will provide fans with an extra challenge and even more fun hurtling down the roads.
 
WRC 9 is now available for preorder for Xbox One on the Epic Games Store for PC.
 
WRC 9 will be available on September 3rd, 2020 on Xbox One, PS4™ and PC from the Epic Games Store. Release timing for Xbox Series X, PS5™ and Nintendo Switch will be announced at a later date.
 
With WRC 9, the passionate developers of the French studio KT Racing have pulled out all the stops to once again meet the high expectations of rally fans looking for tougher challenges and heightened realism. With an enhanced career mode and many technical improvements, players are thrust into the heart of the new FIA World Rally Championship season with all content in the yearly calendar and much more:
 
  • 3 new rallies: Japan, New Zealand, Kenya
  • Over 50 official teams and their livery from the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 3 and Junior WRC
  • Over 15 bonus cars that have left their mark on the history of the WRC
  • Exclusive new game modes soon to be discovered

 

