Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup and Fred Brownfield Classic Postponed To 2021

In light of the current situation in the state of Washington as everyone continues to deal with the fallout of COVID-19, the Fred Brownfield Classic and Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup has been postponed to 2021.

“We’re sad about it because these are two of our biggest events of the season. Working with everyone at Skagit Speedway and Grays Harbor Raceway is always relaxed and efficient, but we understand the situation they are in and we are looking forward to next year,” stated ASCS National Director, Matt Ward.

Dates and times for 2021 are in the works and will be announced as plans are solidified.

Any information on Skagit Speedway and events begin contested throughout the rest of the 2020 season can be found at http://www.skagitspeedway. com . Information on Grays Harbor Raceway will be posted to http://www. graysharborraceway.com .

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is working to fill in the dates, as well as looking beyond the Knoxville 360 Nationals at adding more events to the 2020 schedule.

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).