Riverside International Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

The "Duel at the Ditch" is set to return on Saturday, July 11, as the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network returns to Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

The $3,000 to win, $400 to start affair, will open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. and racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Co-Sanctioned with the ASCS Mid-South Region, the night's lineup of divisions will also include Late Models and Stock Cars.

Seeing action on 33 occasions with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network since 1995, the series last visit was August 24, 2017. Tim Crawley captured the win for his 18th National Tour triumph in the state of Arkansas, and 46th overall with the series. In all, the state of Arkansas has seen 153 events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network with 45 different winners at 11 tracks.

Going into "The Ditch" the series is once again led by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Coming off back-to-back wins at Caney Valley Speedway and I-30 Speedway, the Hills Racing No. 15h holds a 49-point advantage over Roger Crockett with Jordon Mallett in tow, only 72 points back. Matt Covington and Harli White make up the top five in tour standings with Blake Hahn, Dylan Westbrook, Scott Bogucki, Justin Sanders, and Garet Williamson completing the top ten.

Riverside International Speedway is located at 151 Legion Rd. in West Memphis, Ark. More information on the track can be found at https:// riversideinternationalspeedway .com or by calling (901) 840-1970.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com .

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).