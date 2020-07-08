WEEDSPORT CANCELED: COVID-19 forces cancellation of Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame event at Weedsport

Due to the ongoing New York State COVID-19 guidelines, Weedsport Speedway and the Super DIRTcar Series have canceled the Hall of Fame 100.

The historic Series staple, Weedsport Speedway, continues to lay dormant until fans are allowed back in the grandstands.

Please also note that the Hall of Fame ceremonies that were scheduled for Thursday, July 23 are also canceled. More details will be announced in the near future.

Keep an eye out for future schedule updates on SuperDIRTcarSeries.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

Super DIRTcar Series PR