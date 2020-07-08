Rackley & Reutimann Team Up Again In 2020

Ryan Rackley is set to make his late model stock car debut on July 11 at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway in a car fielded by his family’s Rackley Racing team.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Rackley Racing to re-evaluate its program, so the family-owned race team made the decision to purchase its own equipment so the 15-year-old Rackley could continue his career development.

In addition, Rackley will continue to work with two-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner David Reutimann, who will continue to serve as the young driver’s crew chief and mentor after first working with him in 2019.

“Since our first race together Ryan has shown an incredible amount of talent in a short amount of time,” Reutimann said. “Professional, respectful and very detailed oriented are just a few things that make this young man a joy to work with. Ryan has consistently out performed people that are at a minimum twice his age and experience level at this point. I truly believe we’re just scratching the surface of what Ryan is capable of.”

Rackley is no stranger to victory lane at Hickory Motor Speedway. He earned his first victory in a full-bodied stock car last year during a Southeast Limited Late Model Series Pro division race at the legendary three-eighths-mile asphalt oval.

In his last time in a race car, Rackley competed in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event during SpeedFest at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Ga. He ran in the top-five during the race, eventually finishing sixth.

“This is a big step for us,” said Rackley. “Having our own team puts us in control of our own destiny. I can’t wait to get back to Hickory next week and make my debut in a late model stock car. I know David Reutimann is going to prepare a great car for me.”

Race fans can follow Rackley’s racing efforts on Facebook ( facebook.com/RackleyRacing ), Twitter ( @RackleyRacing ) and Instagram ( @ryan_rackley_racing ).