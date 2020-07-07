DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Kentucky Speedway

This Saturday Hailie Deegan will make her first ARCA Menards Series start at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta in her No. 4 Toter Ford Fusion. She earned another solid finish last weekend at Lucas Oil Raceway outside Indianapolis crossing the finish line third. It was her second top-five and fifth top-10 finish in five starts this season.

Saturday's General Tire 150 will only be Deegan's second start on a 1.5-mile track. Her other intermediate-track start was at Kansas Speedway last year when she finished eighth. She will be driving the same Ford Fusion she raced at Pocono two weeks ago when she finished seventh.

This race at Kentucky was not originally on the ARCA Menards Series schedule for 2020, but will take the place of Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway's event which was supposed to be in May. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the rescheduling of many sports events. With both tracks being one-and-a-half miles in length, the teams already had cars prepared for an intermediate track.

The General Tire 150 will be live on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The race will be 100 laps and 150 miles.