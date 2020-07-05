Avedisian earns $20k as John Hink championship victor

Capping an outstanding 18 month stretch of success in Micro Sprints, Jade Avedisian of Clovis, CA snared the highest paying win of them all by taking Saturday night’s John Hinck Memorial. The $20,000 to win feature at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Missouri was just Avedisian’s second weekend in the Super 600 / Outlaw division, but the 13-year-old rose to the occasion to score the victory.

Avedisian led a trio of Driven Chassis across the finish line after the exciting 40-lap contest.

“I can’t believe I won,” Avedisian said. “I didn’t even think I was going to make the A this week.”

She lined up sixth for the feature by virtue of a third-place finish in the second A-Feature on Friday night. The field of 99 Micro Sprints was narrowed to 24 starters for the finale, streamed live on Fast Four Media.

Using the outside to her advantage, Avedisian rocketed past several cars to run in the second position by the end of lap two. Avedisian only trailed the race leader by a couple of car lengths in the early stages of the feature. The caution flew on lap seven and on the restart, she tucked in on the rear of Andrew Peters. She was unable to get close enough for a passing attempt, however.

Friday A-Feature #1 winner Cody Christensen, a fellow Driven Chassis driver, closed in as well to follow Avedisian from third. Avedisian used a restart on lap 15 to take the lead into turn one. Peters crossed over back and forth with Avedisian to retake the lead on lap 16.

Lapped traffic came into play on lap 25 after Avedisian fought off a brief challenge from Christensen. Avedisian used the lapped traffic as a pick, sliding into the lead down the backstretch on lap 31. She built up a two second advantage with five laps remaining in the 40-lap contest.

Avedisian won the John Hinck Championship by 1.195 seconds for the biggest win of her career, adding to a huge 2020 that has already included Sooner 600 Week championships and a Tulsa Shootout victory.

“I knew I couldn’t get him in clean air,” Avedisian said. “I knew in traffic that was my only chance and I slid him and that was amazing.”

Up next for Jade Avedisian will be the High Banks Hustle, racing for $12,000 to win on July 23-25 at the Southern Illinois Raceway.

Jade would like to thank her sponsors CMT, Cindy Texeira & Terrie, Xtreme Products, Driven Performance, Driven Performance Midwest, Hollan Family, Impact Racing, Garlock Collision, Eric Wright, Sheesh!, Andy and Wanda Legate, 600cc Performance, Jake Hagopian, Lineman Motorsports , Harley Hollan Companies, HBE, Ashley Meyers, Sean Cornell, Advanced Water Systems, Cody Christensen, Cole Christensen, Scotty Perez, Lake Havasu Boating Community, and Highline Clothing Co. for their support.

Jade Avedisian PR