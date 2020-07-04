Chandler Smith dominated the Calypso Lemonade 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday piloting the No. 20 JBL Toyota for Venturini Motorsports. Smith, last year’s winner at the 0.686-mile short track, started on the pole via qualifying ahead of the 200-lap event.

“Man, I was running for all I was worth to be honest with you there,” Smith told MAVTV. “It was a hot night! Was my second or third ARCA race of the year and second one back. Honestly, I don’t feel like I’m in the shape I need to be in.”

Despite dominating, Smith had to hold off eventual second-place finisher Sam Mayer in the closing laps. Mayer, piloting the No. 21 Chevrolet, battled Chandler Smith side-by-side for the lead with around 15 to go. Despite that, with around five to go, Smith re-extended the gap.

As a result, the Wisconsin native sat 0.899 seconds behind Smith.

Smith will leave the track earning his second victory of 2020 and his ninth career ARCA Menards Series victory.

“Just running laps. Just like practice laps,” Smith continued when asked about his battle with Ty Gibbs early on.

Hailie Deegan started fourth on the leaderboard and ended the night sitting third. The driver of the No. 4 Ford has two top five and five top 10 finishes going into the next race at Kentucky Speedway.

Taylor Gray made his series debut with a fourth-place finish while Thad Moffitt took home fifth. Gray, piloting the No. 17 Ford, rebounded from a spin early on following contact with Michael Self.

Rest of the top 10 included Max McLaughlin, Bret Holmes, Michael Self, Howie DiSavino III and Kyle Sieg.

Two heavy contenders faced mechanical problems in the mid to late portion of the Calypso Lemonade 200. Ty Gibbs had an alternator belt come apart and forced the No. 18 Toyota to go several laps down as a result. Gibbs went on to finish 15th and 110 laps down.

Michael Self was another victim of an issue that ended their chances of seeing victory lane. The No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota was forced onto pit road for a flat left rear tire. He later finished two laps down in eighth.

The ARCA Menards Series will head off to Kentucky Speedway for the General Tire 150 on July 11th. Coverage of the event will take place live on FS1 and MRN Radio.