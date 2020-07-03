Sammy Smith and KBM Super Late Model Team Ready to Bring the Heat in July

Sammy Smith and the Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) Super Late Model team open up the month of July with three of the biggest races on their 2020 schedule. Smith will pilot the No. 51 TMC Transportation Camry July 4 at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway Complex in an event co-sanctioned by the CARS Tour and the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the Slinger Nationals July 7 at Slinger Speedway and the Red Bud 400 July 13 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway.

Smith, a 16-year-driver in his first season at KBM, started off the 2020 season with a dominant opening night victory and fourth-place finish in the point standings for the Super Late Model division of the World of Asphalt at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February. The Iowa native has scored top-five finishes in the Star Nursery 100 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, which was won by KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch, and the prestigious Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway in Kinston.

The opening event on Smith's early July tour will take place at Jennerstown Speedway, a .522-mile oval located about 65 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The 200-lap feature will pay $20,000 win. The 16-year-old driver's appearance in the event marks the first time that KBM has competed at the Pennsylvania track. However, Smith did compete with a Pro Late Model team for one race at Jennerstown last season, where he started 14th and finished 12th.

After Saturday's event, the team will pack up and head 10 hours northwest to compete in the 41st Annual Slinger Nationals on Tuesday July 7. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch picked up a win for his organization in the prestigious event at the high-banked oval located 35 miles northwest of Milwaukee in 2011. Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth is the winningest driver in Slinger Nationals history, he picked up his eighth win in last year's event. Other notable winners of the event at the World's Fastest Quarter Mile Oval include NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (1984), former Cup Series champion Alan Kulwicki (1981), former Cup Series drives Dick Trickle (1982, 1983, 1985 and 1989), Rich Bickle Jr. (1992, 1996, 2003, and 2013) and Butch Miller (1988 and 1995).

After Slinger, the team will head make the 13-hour trek back to KBM's headquarters in Mooresville, N.C., and quickly regroup before heading almost nine hours back to the Midwest to compete in the Red Bud 400 July 13 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway, another high-banked quarter mile located 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis. KBM has brought home the trophy from the prestigious event twice, with Busch winning in 2009 and current NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series driver Raphael Lessard claiming the title in 2018. Other notable winners of the Red Bud include former KBM Truck Series champion and current Cup Series driver Erik Jones (2015), and former Cup Series drivers Dick Trickle (1987-1988), Mark Martin (1978, 1981, 1985-1986), Alan Kulwicki (1982), Butch Miller (1989) Tiny Lund (1974). This year's event will pay $15,000 to win.

