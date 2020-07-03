DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup: Independence Day Specials on Tap

The Independence Day racing specials are aplenty around the DIRTcar Racing world this weekend, complete with multiple nights of fireworks, big winner’s shares and fan-friendly deals. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket for this weekend and a look back at last weekend’s winners.

Independence Day Spectaculars

Two big nights of action are on deck for the World of Outlaws at Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway as the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Morton Buildings Late Models will race adjacent to each other for the first time ever in the middle of the summer. Each will run full programs complete with $20,000-to-win Feature events on both nights.

Both nights are broadcasted live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. CBS Sports Network also broadcasts Saturday night’s Feature action in a star-studded television presentation beginning at 9pm Eastern.

It’s All About the Fans

The short tracks around Land of Lincoln are giving spectators lots of love this weekend, as Farmer City Raceway and Peoria Speedway host their Fan Appreciation Nights with $5 general admission. The fan-favorite DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and more will be on tap featuring some of Illinois’ best wheelmen on the dirt track circuit.

4th of July Jackpots

In addition to the four $20,000 winner’s checks being awarded to the World of Outlaws Feature winners this weekend, the DIRTcar Late Models and UMP Modifieds will be competing in a host of big-money races as well.

A whopping $10,000 is on the line Saturday night for the DIRTcar Late Models in the next installment of the Merritt/Tri-City Late Model Challenge Series, joined by $1,500-to-win UMP Modifieds.

Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Saturday night in the $4,444.44-to-win Merrill Downey Memorial, while Shadyhill Speedway in Indiana is putting up $4,000 for the winner of the UMP Modifieds Firecracker 50.

DIRTcar Series PR