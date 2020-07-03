NBC Sports NASCAR Pick Em free-to-play game on NBC SPorts predictor app returns for 2020 season

NASCAR Pick ‘Em – NBC Sports’ free-to-play game available exclusively on the NBC Sports Predictor app – returns for the 2020 NASCAR season, giving fans a chance to win a weekly $10,000 jackpot and thousands in guaranteed cash prizes, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 5, on NBC.

Developed with Boom Fantasy, NASCAR Pick ‘Em has fans pick the driver that will have the best finish from a group of four featured drivers for each race stage. Then, out of the entire field, fans will pick which drivers will finish the race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – in exact order.

Fans who earn a perfect score will win (or split if multiple users) the $10,000 jackpot. Whether or not the jackpot is won, there will also be $1,000 in guaranteed cash prizes split among users with the top scores. The NASCAR Pick ‘Em contests will run for races airing on NBC and NBCSN this year.

NBC Sports will provide custom content within the NBC Sports Predictor app and site (NBCSports.com/Predictor) evaluating the weekly contests and races.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em is one of many free-to-play games on the NBC Sports Predictor app, including the Sunday Night 7 NFL game, Golf Pick ‘Em, and Premier League Pick ‘Em.

NBC SPORTS' 2020 NASCAR COVERAGE

NBC Sports Group returns for its sixth season of NASCAR coverage with live Cup and Xfinity Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4th Weekend on NBC.

The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports will present Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2020. NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR programming NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.

