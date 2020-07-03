Parker Chase joins Chad Bryant Racing driver development program

Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that the organization has added New Braunfels, Tex. native Parker Chase to its driver development lineup effective immediately.



Chase, 19, will compete in select Late Model Stock races for the remainder of the 2020 season, with the plan to eventually progress into the ARCA Menards Series as well.



Last weekend Chase made his oval debut in two Late Model Stock races at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, where he led laps and earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in the events.



To assist with his desire to expand his sports car racing based skillset, Chase will continue an aggressive testing and racing schedule with CBR this season.



“I’m excited to join Chad Bryant Racing as I make the next steps in my racing career,” said Chase. “The team has been excellent to work with and have been very supportive of me from a driver standpoint. I could see that from the first time in the shop to the track, CBR has the right pieces in place for success.”



“I think we accomplished our goals in the Late Model race at Hickory, but I’m eager to continue my learning curve and competing for top-fives and hopefully a win or two by the end of the season.”



The Texan has spent a majority of his racing career on road courses and currently competes in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series.



Already a champion in professional auto racing by age 17, Chase is quickly setting the tone as a driver to watch.



In 2018, just seven years after beginning his racing career at age 10, Chase clinched the Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX ProAm Championship with co-driver Ryan Dalziel, piloting an Audi R8 GT3.



From there, he has continued a presence in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class including participating in the historic Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in 2019 and 2020.



Currently, he competes for Bryan Herta Autosport in a Hyundai Veloster N TCR.



Team owner Chad Bryant is no stranger to working with young prospects and has been instrumental in the success of several drivers who compete in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series today, including drivers Ty Majeski and Chase Briscoe.



“Parker has a lot of potential, he showed that quickly this past weekend at Hickory,” said Bryant. “It’s going to be a learning curve as he adjusts to competing at different types of oval tracks – but his determination and eagerness to learn and perform reminds me of a number of drivers that I’ve worked with before that have gone on to have a successful career.



