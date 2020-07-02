Motorsports Fans Get Wide-Ranging Race Schedule on SiriusXM this July 4th Weekend

This Fourth of July weekend SiriusXM will offer motorsports fans live coverage of five races from several of the world’s most popular auto racing series – including NASCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Saturday, July 4

Starting at noon ET, listeners will hear the live broadcast of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Coverage airs on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (channel 205).

Then at 2:30 pm ET, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) will carry the live broadcast of NASCAR’s first-ever road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard.

At 6:05 pm ET, subscribers can hear the IMSA Weathertech 240 at Daytona International Speedway on Sirius channel 216 and XM channel 202 (channel 972 on the SiriusXM app).

Sunday, July 5

Beginning at 9:10am ET, SiriusXM will air the FORMULA 1 ROLEX GROSSER PREIS VON ÖSTERREICH 2020 Spielberg, marking the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season. Coverage will air on SiriusXM’s Dan Patrick Radio (channel 211).

At 3:00 pm ET, NASCAR is back on the track in Indy with the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records from IMS. (SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90)

SiriusXM airs every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, every NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, every FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP race, and every IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race. Subscribers can access these race broadcasts on both their SiriusXM radios, via the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house. Certain subscription packages may be required to access race broadcasts on the app.

Anyone who is not already a subscriber can enjoy SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and 100+ channels of entertainment in their vehicle for free through July 6th. Plus stream music, sports, talk, and entertainment channels - including SiriusXM Indycar Nation and Dan Patrick Radio - on the SiriusXM app.

SXM PR