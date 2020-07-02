Seventh in ARCA points, Ryan Huff looks forward to Lucas Oil debut

On the heels of his career-best ARCA Menards Series finish last weekend at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Ryan Huff invades Lucas Oil Raceway hoping to keep the momentum rolling in Friday night’s Calypso Lemonade 200.



Using lessons learned the weekend prior at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, a cool, calm and collective approach in his Pocono debut rewarded the Williamsburg, Va. native with a ninth-place finish in the General Tire #ANYWHEREISPOSSIBLE 200.



With his experience in Long Pond, behind him – Huff returns to the short track scene with Fast Track Racing and ARCA Menards Series veteran Andy Hillenburg where the duo hopes the hard work continues to pay off for 200 laps under the Indiana lights.



“Yeah, I’m happy about how things went at Pocono, but there’s still a lot of worked to be done,” said Huff. “Pocono was a challenge but as a team we conquered it. I have learned a lot over the last couple weeks and I’ve been letting it all soak in.



“From the superspeedway of Talladega to the three turns of Pocono, I’m proud of the work of not only myself but the guys on my Fast Track Racing team. They’ve worked hard under not the ideal conditions – but finishes like we had at Pocono is what we’re craving. Hopefully, we can continue our pace on Friday night.”



Completing in the first four races of the 2020 season, Huff enters the Calypso Lemonade 200, a respectable seventh in the championship standings and while the remainder of their schedule remains in flux, Huff believes as long as they can continue to show improvements – he hopes he’ll be around the series’ for a while.



“We’re doing everything we can right now to be a part of the series every week,” sounded Huff. “We have a lot of great partners and we’re working with them to fulfill our commitments and hope they might add a couple more races down the stretch.



“If we can keep putting solid finishes together on the track, I hope the door will open that we can be on that starting grid every week. We’re going to try until we can’t no more.”



As for Lucas Oil, Huff has never been to the 0.686-mile short track, but he is hoping that his spotter and driver coach Andy Hillenburg can help conquer any pre-race jitters.



“It’s another new track for me, but I just have to stay positive and work hard,” Huff said. “Andy is going to be in my ear helping me through my learning curve. Thankfully, we have practice and qualifying this weekend – so learning as much as I can about the track before qualifying is super important.



“Once that green flag drops, it’s just staying on the lead lap and being smart and setting ourselves for a good finish.”



HB Hankins will assume the role as the primary partner of Huff’s No. 10 Ford Fusion for the fifth race of the season.



In addition to HB Hankins, Land & Coates and Southeastern Services will serve as associate marketing partners for the event.



Following Lucas Oil Raceway, Huff hopes to return to ARCA Menards Series action at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2020 for the General Tire 150. For more on Ryan Huff, follow him on Twitter (@driverRyanHuff) and like him on Facebook (@driverRyanHuff).



The Calypso Lemonade 200 (200 laps | 137 miles) is the fifth of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., July 3 with a forty-five practice session from 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on MAVTV, while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Eastern).



RHM PR