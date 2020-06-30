DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Lucas Oil Raceway

Hailie Deegan kept her top-10 streak alive last weekend at Pocono Raceway with another seventh-place finish. She has not finished outside of the top 10 in her four starts in the ARCA Menards Series this season and hopes to improve on that this Friday at Lucas Oil Raceway (LOR) in Brownsburg, Ind.

Deegan has one prior start at LOR. Last year she started seventh and finished fifth at the short track. This race will be the first short-track race of the ARCA season. To date, the smallest track they have competed on is the one-mile oval of Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

Deegan will be racing a rebuilt Ford Fusion from last season, which she has not raced yet this year. CRAFTSMAN will sponsor Deegan' s No. 4 Ford Fusion at LOR. CRAFTSMAN is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today’s CRAFTSMAN continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it’s easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN on Facebook , Instagram and Twi tter .

The Calypso Lemonade 200 will be live on MAVTV at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. The race will be 200 laps and 137 miles with breaks at, or near the conclusion of laps 70 and 140.