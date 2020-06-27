Parella to acquire rights to F4 U.S. and FR Americas

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH), the owner of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, today announced it has engaged a partnership with two SCCA Pro Racing open-wheel series, Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda. The agreement builds on the success of the tried-and-true relationship of PMH and Trans Am, which is also sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing.

“SCCA Pro Racing has proven the viability of FR Americas and F4 U.S. and we are confident that through a combined effort we can take both to the next level,” said Tony Parella, SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of Trans Am. “I want to thank our newest PMH board member, Nick Craw who was instrumental in making this deal come together. His exceptional executive leadership experience in SCCA, ACCUS, and FIA proved invaluable.”

The agreement calls for SCCA Pro to continue to sanction both open-wheel series with operational and race management services. Among SCCA Pro’s additional crucial services are staffing and participant accident insurance. PMH takes ownership of all commercial aspects of both series under the SpeedTour event brand.

The F4 U.S. Championship is designed to be an entry-level single-seater racing platform for participants, around a contemporary, modern, cost-conscious formula.

The FR Americas Championship is the next rung of the career ladder for young F4 drivers. FR Americas offers aspiring professional drivers the opportunity to demonstrate their skills on an international platform with affordability and safety still as top priorities.

“This agreement greatly expands our community of competitors, team owners, fans, and sponsors,” said Peter Jankovskis, Chairman of the SCCA Ventures Board. “That means significant opportunity for everyone. The SpeedTour brand delivers a genuinely unique market positioning with an unmatched diversity of categories of racing. We believe adding our proven and established open-wheel racing will enhance what is already a potent mix that includes SVRA, VROC (Vintage Race of Champions) and the revitalized Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.”

Both cars run with specially designed Hankook Tires on a Ligier chassis. FR Americas and F4 U.S. teams and drivers will continue to be aligned with FIA and series partners.

“The Parella SpeedTour program has demonstrated it is a top-drawer platform,” said Max Crawford, Ligier Automotive North America CEO. “We are tremendously proud of our Ligier racing history and this agreement continues that momentum. Trans Am discovered the value of a relationship with PMH in 2017 and accelerated their growth trajectory in a short amount of time.”

F4 U.S. and FR Americas will finish the season under SCCA Pro Racing promotion. PMH will take over as the series promoter starting January 2021.