FTR 1200 Race Inspired Accessory Lineup by Indian Motorcycle x Roland Sands Design

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, unveiled a collaborative line of race-inspired accessories for FTR 1200 models, designed in partnership with Roland Sands Design® (RSD), the popular and innovative custom motorcycle, apparel and lifestyle brand. The new FTR x Roland Sands Design collection enables riders to customize their FTR 1200 with RSD’s race-inspired elements to add both style and function.

The RSD collection for FTR 1200 is the latest collaborative offering from the two brands through a relationship that has spanned more than five years, highlighted most notably by the RSD Super Hooligan amateur racing series, presented by Indian Motorcycle. It was RSD’s experience of modifying the FTR 1200 for the Super Hooligan series that inspired this line of parts, bringing race styling and performance to city streets.

“FTR 1200 finds its roots and inspiration in flat track racing and RSD brought that full circle, modifying and racing the bikes in last year’s Super Hooligan series. This accessory line is a natural extension of that,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “The relationship with RSD has made sense from day one, considering we both share a commitment to finding and delivering the perfect combination of function and form, all fueled by a spirit of innovation.”

“The FTR 1200 is such a beautifully-styled stock motorcycle and we didn’t want to do anything radical. Instead, we focused on creating elements that complement the bike’s refined, race-inspired aesthetic, while also offering subtle performance advantages,” said Roland Sands. “That’s what makes the FTR 1200 so great to customize – you don’t need to do a lot. A few tasteful and subtle cues can create something truly your own.”

The FTR x Roland Sands Design collection for FTR 1200 includes:

RSD FTR 1200 Tracker Wheelset

Featuring RSD’s signature black anodized paint, the RSD FTR 1200 wheelset is inspired by the three-time American Flat Track championship-winning race bike, the FTR750.

RSD Swing Arm Stand Spools

The black anodized, billet aluminum spools allow riders to easily keep their FTR 1200 upright in the garage or turn their daily driver to the weekend tracker.

RSD Brake and Shift Levers

Black anodized, forged aluminum brake and shift levers are direct replacements for stock controls and have a laser-etched finish and logo.

RSD Foot Pegs

Offering more surface area and more grip, the black anodized billet aluminum RSD foot pegs allow the rider to feel more connected to the FTR 1200. Stainless steel screws offer extra bite to keep the rider’s feet secure.

RSD Frame Sliders

Keeping protection top of mind, on and off the track, the RSD Frame Sliders were developed to protect the FTR 1200 race bikes and minimize damage in the event of a crash or if the bike is tipped over, a commonplace in Super Hooligan racing.

RSD Handguards

The forged aluminum handguards replace the FTR 1200 handlebar ends and offer additional protection.

RSD Engine Cover, Brake Reservoir Covers & Handlebar Grips

The devil is in the detail with these parts as the billet aluminum RSD Engine Cover, RSD Brake Reservoir Covers, and rubber RSD Handlebar Grips offer subtle Indian Motorcycle and RSD logos to match the bike.

Arriving at dealerships now, riders can learn more at IndianMotorcycle.com or on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.