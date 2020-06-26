NBC Sports launches countdown to crossover digital series ahead of first ever NASCAR/IndyCar weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBC Sports is launching Countdown to Crossover, a week-long daily digital series combining NASCAR, INDYCAR and IMSA drivers with NBC Sports commentators to preview the first-ever NASCAR/INDYCAR crossover weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 4-5. The series runs Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 3.

The daily episodes will discuss the latest news surrounding both series heading into the Fourth of July weekend and a look-ahead at the first-ever weekend to feature NASCAR Cup and INDYCAR Series races at the same track. Episodes will premiere daily on NBCSports.com and the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel.

“Our Countdown to Crossover series will bring the top drivers in NASCAR and INDYCAR together with our commentators to preview and celebrate this first-ever crossover weekend that racing fans have been looking forward to for years,” said Jeff Behnke, VP, NASCAR Production and Motorsports, NBC Sports Group.

Monday’s episode will feature NBC Sports commentator Leigh Diffey, NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Townsend Bell, and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty.

Additional guests slated to appear on Countdown to Crossover include NBC Sports’ analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver Helio Castroneves, and NBC Sports motorsports analyst and INDYCAR driver James Hinchcliffe.

Below is the schedule of race coverage for the Fourth of July weekend:

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Saturday, July 4 NTT INDYCAR Series GMR Grand Prix 12 p.m. NBC Countdown to Green 2 p.m. NBC NASCAR Xfinity Series Race - Indianapolis 3 p.m. NBC IMSA - Daytona 6 p.m. NBCSN Sunday, July 5 NASCAR Cup Series Race - Indianapolis 4 p.m. NBC

NBC Sports PR