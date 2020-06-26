DIRTcar Weekly Racing Roundup: Late Model Series Highlight Weekend Action

As the summer racing action finally begins to heat up, the DIRTcar Late Model touring/series action is following suit and firing on all cylinders with three big happenings this weekend.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series kicks things off with their three-day racing extravaganza at Lernerville Speedway – the 14th annual Firecracker 100, June 25-27. Thursday and Friday night’s preliminary events are broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene, while Saturday’s 50-lap, $30,000-to-win finale goes LIVE on CBS Sports Network at 9pm Eastern time.

The MARS Super Late Model Racing Series also kicks off a three-day swing on Thursday night for the DIRTcar Late Models; $5,000 to win on all three nights. Starting with the quarter-mile configuration at Iowa’s Davenport Speedway, the tour heads to Lee County Speedway on Friday night and then to Illinois’ Peoria Speedway on Saturday.

Additionally, races #1 and #2 of the Attica/Oakshade Late Model Challenge Series takes off with the first round of competition for the DIRTcar Late Models at Attica on Friday night; DIRTVision presented by Drydene will broadcast all the action. Saturday night, the series heads to Oakshade Raceway for the second round in what promises to be one of the most exciting mini-series offered to DIRTcar’s best this summer.

Weekend Winners – June 19, 20

Friday, June 19

Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Matt Miller

Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Mike Spatola

• UMP Modifieds – Allen Weisser

• Pro Late Models – Dakota Ewing

• Stock Cars – Matt Maier

Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, NC)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds (Southeast Dirt Modified Series) – Christian Thomas

Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Derek Losh

Jackson County Speedway (Jackson, OH)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Kyle Moore

• Sport Mods – Nick Snell

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Russ King

• UMP Sportsman – Mike Miller

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL)

• DIRTcar Pro Late Models – Brandon Eskew

• UMP Modifieds – Ray Bollinger

• Stock Cars – Robert Cottom

• Sport Compacts – Dallas Strauch

Ohio Valley Speedway (Washington, WV)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Freddie Carpenter

• UMP Modifieds – KC Burdette

• Sport Mods – Kendall Hodge

Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Daryn Klein

• UMP Modifieds – Hunt Gossum

• Pro Late Models – Aaron Heck

• Factory Stocks – Terry McCann

Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Dona Marcoullier

Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Brandon McDowell

Saturday, June 20

Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Steve Casebolt

BIG O Speedway (Ennis, TX)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Chase Allen

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Cole Falloway

Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Josh Lolmaush

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Teegan Embrey

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL) – Rained out.

Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, TN)

• DIRTcar Late Models – David Seibers

• UMP Modifieds – Trent Young

• Pro Late Models – David Seibers

• Factory Stocks – Kyle McElhaney

• Sport Compacts – Stephen Hicks

County Line Raceway (Elm City, NC) – Rained out.

Elkins Raceway (Kerens, WV)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Gary Dalton

Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, IL) – Rained out.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Gordy Gundaker

• UMP Modifieds – Kyle Steffens

• Pro Mods – Ryan Hamilton

• UMP Sportsman – Joel Ortberg

• Sport Compacts – Joshua Hawkins

Highland Speedway (Highland, IL)

• Late Models – Daryn Klein

• UMP Modifieds – Jacob Steinkoenig

• Pro Mods – BJ Deal

I-77 Speedway (Ripley, WV)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Coleman Evans

Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Derek Losh

Macon Speedway (Macon, IL) – Rained out.

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Chad Finley

• UMP Modifieds – Collin Thirlby

Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, OH)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Tyler Carpenter

• UMP Sportsman – Rusty Smith

Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL) – Rained out.

Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Ryan Cripe

Richmond Raceway (Richmond, KY)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Chris Johnson

Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Ray Bollinger

• Pro Late Models – Logan Moody

• Sport Compacts – Dallas Strauch

Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt, IN)

• DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – Brandon McDowell

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV)

• DIRTcar Late Models – Shawn Jett

• UMP Modifieds – Daniel Hill

• Sport Mods – Kendall Hodge

Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) – Rained out.

Look Ahead – June 25-27

Thursday, June 25

Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA) – The season opener for the MARS Super Late Model Racing Series kicks off Thursday night at Davenport’s quarter-mile configuration; a $5,000 prize awaits the winning DIRTcar Late Model driver. Hot Laps begin at 7pm.

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA) – Night #1 of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series’ 14th running of the Firecracker 100 gets underway Thursday night with a 25-lap, $6,000-to-win Feature. Broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Friday, June 26

Attica Raceway Park (Attica, OH) – Race #1 of the Attica/Oakshade Late Model Challenge Series gets underway Friday night for the DIRTcar Late Models. Broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. Gates open at 4:30pm, racing begins at 7:45. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, FL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. General admission is $15.

Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models and Stock Cars. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 4:30. Hot Laps begin at 6:30. General admission is $12, pit passes are $30.

Gas City I-69 Speedway (Gas City, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6:30pm. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Hilltop Speedway (Millersburg, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 4:30pm, Qualifying begins at 6:45. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Jackson County Speedway (Jackson, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Sport Mods. Pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 5pm. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Lee County Speedway (Donnelson, IA) – Race #2 of the MARS Racing Series’ 2020 campaign hits the track Friday night with another $5,000-to-win event for the DIRTcar Late Models. Hot Laps at 7pm. General admission is $20.

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA) – Night #2 of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series’ 14th running of the Firecracker 100 gets underway Friday night with a 25-lap, $6,000-to-win Feature. Broadcasted LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL) – DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. General admission is $15.

Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, OH) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, $1,000-to-win. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 7. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Ohio Valley Speedway (Washington, WV) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Sport Mods. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:15. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Paragon Speedway (Paragon, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, UMP Sportsman. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, IL) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts. Pit gates open at 5pm, grandstands at 5:30, Hot Laps at 6:30. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Tri-City Motor Speedway (Auburn, MI) – DIRTcar Late Models, $2,500-to-win. Qualifying begins at 6:45pm.

Saturday, June 27

35 Raceway (Frankfort, OH) – Opening night at 35 includes the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. General admission $12.

Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, OH) – DIRTcar Late Models ($2,500-to-win) and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds ($1,000-to-win). Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 6pm. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Beckley Motorsports Park (Mt. Hope, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 5pm. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

BIG O Speedway (Ennis, TX) – DIRTcar Late Models. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5pm, racing starts at 7pm.

Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, UMP Sportsman and Sport Compacts. General admission $15, pit passes $30. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 6.

Butler Motor Speedway (Quincy, MI) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Gates open at 4pm, racing at 7:30. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds special event for $1,900-to-win, joined by Sport Compacts. Gates open at 4pm, Qualifying at 6:45. Pit A admission is $30, Pit B admission is $15.

Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Pro Mods, Stock Cars, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts.

East Bay Raceway Park (Gibsonton, FL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, racing at 6:30. General admission $14, pit passes $30.

Elkins Raceway (Kerens, WV) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, $1,000-to-win special.

Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, IL) – Weekly FALS Cup action continues with the DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, UMP Sportsman and Stock Cars. General admission is $10, $30 for pit passes.

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Sport Mods. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:30. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Highland Speedway (Highland, IL) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds, Pro Mods. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5:30, Hot Laps at 6:15. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – It’s track co-owner Ray Marler’s 82nd birthday bash, featuring the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds ($1,000-to-win), UMP Sportsman, Pro Mods and Sport Compacts. Gates open at 5pm, racing starts at 7.

I-77 Speedway (Ripley, WV) – I-77 welcomes the return of spectators to the grandstands as the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds hit the track as part of the Saturday night program. Gates open at 3pm, Hot Laps at 7. General admission is $15, pit passes $30.

Lawrenceburg Speedway (Lawrenceburg, IN) – It’s CDL night at Lawrenceburg; bring your CDL license to the track and receive FREE admission! DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will be in action. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6pm. General admission $16, pits $30.

Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA) – Night #3 of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series’ 14th running of the Firecracker 100 gets underway Saturday night on CBS Sports Network and DIRTVision.com with the 50-lap, $30,000-to-win finale.

Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and UMP Sportsman. Pit gates open at 3pm, grandstands at 4:30, Hot Laps at 6. General admission is $20, pit passes are $30.

Macon Speedway (Macon, IL) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Mods, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. General admission is $15.

Merritt Speedway (Lake City, MI) – $2,000 on the line for the DIRTcar Late Models this weekend, joined by the UMP Modifieds. Qualifying begins at 5:45pm.

Oakshade Raceway (Wauseon, OH) – Race #2 of the Attica/Oakshade Late Model Challenge Series hits the track Saturday night for the DIRTcar Late Models with $2,000 on the line. UMP Sportsman are also on the card. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6. General admission $14, pit passes $25.

Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL) – Race #3 of the MARS Racing Series’ 2020 campaign hits the track Saturday night with another $5,000-to-win event for the DIRTcar Late Models. Joined by the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 4, Hot Laps at 6. General admission is $25, pit passes are $40.

Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, IN) – DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.

Portsmouth Raceway Park (Portsmouth, OH) – Opening night at Portsmouth includes spectators in the grandstands and the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds as part of the racing program. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:30. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

Shadyhill Speedway (Medaryville, IN) – Opening night at Shadyhill kicks off with the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Factory Stocks and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 3pm, grandstands at 4. General admission is $12, pit passes are $30.

Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL) – First Responders Night at Spoon features the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Pro Late Models and Sport Compacts. Pits open at 4pm, grandstands at 5, Hot Laps at 6. General admission $15, pit passes $30.

Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV) – DIRTcar Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Sport Mods. Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 6:45. General admission is $15, pit passes are $30.

DIRTcar Series PR