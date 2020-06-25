OPTIMA's DriveAutoX hits the pavement at UMI Motorsports Park

Thursday, Jun 25 30
by Jim McIlvaine of Optima Batteries

OPTIMA's DriveAutoX series, presented by UMI Performance, is a unique motorsports opportunity for grassroots enthusiasts. While there is a competition involved with six different classes a national points championship and a $10,000 championship purse, there is a strong emphasis on the lifestyle aspect of the series and competitors are encouraged to congregate with their friend and meet new friends.

When competitors aren't swapping stories, they'll find they have more seat time in one weekend at a DriveAutoX event, than they'll experience at just about any other autocross event. That's because the format of DriveAutoX calls for larger autocross courses that allow multiple competitors to safely run at the same time. This series is also fully-staffed, which is a stark departure from a typical autocross event, where competitors are required to spend part of their weekend doing course work.

The series is starting small from a geographic perspective, focusing on locales East of the Mississippi river, but the response so far has been impressive. Some events have seen registration approach and eclipse 100 entries, but even with those large fields, it's not unusual to see cars get a dozen or more runs in during a weekend and the fast times approaching a full minute on course!

 

  • June 20–21 – UMI Motorsports Park in Philipsburg, PA
  • June 27–28 – Traders World in Monroe, OH
  • August 1–2 – NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, KY
  • August 29–30 – Grissom Air Park in Peru, IN



The six different classes offer competitive opportunities for nearly every type of vehicle and the winners of the DriveAutoX series earn an invite to the UMI King of the Mountain event to compete for a $10,000 prize.

 

To learn more about the series and how you can get involved, please visit www.driveuautox.com. To view the points as they run, click here!

