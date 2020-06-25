“MAVTV Select” Brings Premium Motorsports Content to The Roku Channel

Building off the rising demand for streaming entertainment, and in response to the noticeable need for motorsport racing and automotive content on streaming platforms, MAVTV, the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, is pleased to announce the launch of "MAVTV Select” on The Roku Channel, the home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. MAVTV’s new streaming network specializes in broadcasting only the best motorsport content available, including Pro Motocross,Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, ARCA Menards Series and more racing entertainment. MAVTV Select is available on The Roku Channel, effective immediately.

"The development of Connected TV’s and digital streaming players have changed the way we watch television forever. Consumers want content they can stream for hours on end from multiple devices,” stated Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "By tapping into our vast media library, we've created MAVTV Select, now available through a linear channel on The Roku Channel, to meet the rise in demand for digitally streaming content and expanded our availability to motorsports fans throughout the U.S. and around the world."

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. The Roku Channel, which launched in 2017, is the home to more than 100,000 titles, including free movies and TV episodes as well as premium entertainment, and is one of the top channels on the Roku platform. In Q1, The Roku Channel reached households with an estimated 36 million people.

"Now more than ever it’s important for us to provide Roku users with easy access to free content, such as news and sports, and the ability to access it on-demand,” said Ashley Hovey, Director of AVOD Growth, Roku. "We’re excited to enhance the streaming experience for motorsport enthusiasts through the updates we’ve made on The Roku Channel.”

MAVTV Select will broadcast content from the enormous Lucas Oil Studios library. Daily programming for MAVTV Select is said to remain independent from the existing linear channel. Therefore, LIVE race event programming will stay exclusively on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

MAVTV Select is a free 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports and designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network. From archived race events, to figure 8 racing, to car build shows, MAVTV Select will broadcast nothing but the best motorsports content. To begin streaming premium motorsports content on your television, use your Roku remote to turn on the device or open the smart tv app and The Roku Channel will appear automatically on your home screen.