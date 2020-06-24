DIRTcar Summer Nationals to Launch July 8 with 26 Races

For the first time in tour history, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds will race over two phases to complete the 2020 schedule.

Both tours are set to race 26 times in 46 days over 7 calendar weeks. The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds hit the road this summer celebrating 10 consecutive years of competition and partnership with Summit Racing Equipment — a historic milestone and a testament to the dedication of the racers that have shown support over the years.

LATE MODEL SCHEDULE / SUMMIT MODIFIEDS SCHEDULE

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the delay of the entire tour, pushing the schedule back by just over three weeks. DIRTcar officials have since reorganized the schedule and divided the tour into two halves that will host spectators at all events.

The spectator capacity for each event will be determined by the track, following the guidelines on mass gatherings set forth by local municipalities. Fans are encouraged to check with their local track’s website and social media channels for updates on the number of spectators permitted at the facility on race day.

The tour’s opening phase for both Series will be at Indiana’s Brownstown Speedway on Wednesday, July 8, and concludes with a stop at Belle-Clair Speedway on Sunday, July 26. The Modified action resumes with the second phase at Fairbury Speedway on Friday, July 31, and the Late Model action resumes Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Sycamore Speedway before both tours wrap up and crown champions Saturday, Aug. 22, at Oakshade Raceway.

The break in the action allows Late Model drivers to participate in Fairbury Speedway’s Prairie Dirt Classic and Cedar Lake Speedway’s USA Nationals, both featuring the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models.

Friday and Saturday night Late Model races will still pay $10,000 to the winner; the other days of the week will serve as $5,000-to-win shows. The Late Model champion’s check will be worth $25,000 and the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds will battle for $5,000. Weekly point funds for the Late Models will also be distributed throughout the schedule.

For all further updates about the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds, click DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or ModifiedNationals.com, and be sure to like the DIRTcar Racing and Summer Nationals pages on Facebook and follow on Twitter for non-stop updates on race day.

Summer Nationals fans can follow along throughout the tour via DIRTVision’s Fast Pass streaming subscription. Watch every Summer Nationals Late Model, DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified AND World of Outlaws event for just $39 per month and never miss a moment of the best dirt track racing in the country.

DIRTcar Series PR