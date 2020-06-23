NASCAR Driver Sam Mayer Partners with Nonprofits for 2020 ARCA Races

Capture Sports Marketing announces it is partnering NASCAR driver Sam Mayer with nonprofit organizations founded by professional athletes from the National Football League and the National Basketball Association to feature their nonprofits on Mayer’s cars for all ARCA Series races in 2020. The following organizations, and others to be announced, will be showcased in custom, one-time only paint schemes on his No. 21 Chevrolet:

“For more than eight years, Capture Sports Marketing has been honored to work with top professional athletes, coaches and teams to make an impact on people and communities,” said Chellee Siewert, president, Capture Sports Marketing. “As we’ve worked with Sam to build his brand as his NASCAR career takes off, we know he has a desire to give back. It’s exciting that by doing what he loves, he can also raise awareness of nonprofits and encourage race fans to help others.”

The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation paint scheme will be the first to be unveiled for Mayer’s Friday, June 26 ARCA Showcase race at Pocono Raceway, in Long Pond, PA. The race will air live on FS1 at 6 p.m. EST.

“The nonprofit paint schemes are not only going to look awesome, but they are a way for race fans to become aware of nonprofits that are helping people during the challenging times we’re in,” said Mayer. “I’m thankful that during all of my ARCA series races I can also play a small role in helping others and encouraging fans to support nonprofits founded by professional athletes. I’m going to work hard to bring their names to victory lane!”

Mayer, a driver with GMS Racing , is the youngest driver in NASCAR history with an impressive resume, and he continues to climb the ladder of stock car racing. In 2019, Mayer accumulated four wins, 11 top-fives, 11 top-10s, and three pole awards, which propelled him to win the ARCA East Series (formerly known as K&N East Pro Series) Championship and becoming the youngest NASCAR champion in any series. Mayer started the 2020 ARCA Menards season strong by winning the season opener at New Smyrna Speedway, as well as collecting a win at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mayer is currently leading the point standings under the ARCA East banner.



The remaining foundations’ paint schemes will be showcased for ARCA Series races that will be released following schedule updates. Cars raced in the ARCA Series will also feature Mayer’s additional sponsors, including All Weather Armour ® and QPS .

