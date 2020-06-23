DGR Crosley ARCA Menards Series Advance: Pocono Raceway

Tanner Gray is hoping to break his streak of bad luck this weekend at Pocono and will have two chances since he is competing in both Friday's ARCA Menards Series race, as well as Saturday's NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. Gray has never raced at "The Tricky Triangle" before, so Friday's ARCA race will be beneficial track time for the rookie.
This will be Gray's fourth ARCA start this season. Last weekend at Talladega, a bad spark plug wire early in the race cost him two laps before he was able to pit to replace it. Without any cautions in the second half of the race, he was never able to regain those laps. A leak in the oil cooler ended his race early at Daytona, but he did earn a fourth-place finish at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.
This weekend the DGR-Crosley team will take a Ford Performance Fusion which was rebuilt in the off-season. Shane Wilson, who is the crew chief for Gray's truck team, will also be his ARCA crew chief this weekend. His regular ARCA crew chief, Blake Bainbridge, will be at the Utah Motorsports Campus with Gray's younger brother, Taylor, for the ARCA West race Saturday afternoon.
Gray on Pocono: "I don't know what I need to do to turn my luck around on both the ARCA and Truck Series sides. I might need to start looking for four-leaf clovers, or put a lucky horseshoe in my hauler, or something. I'm looking forward to racing twice at Pocono this weekend. This will be my first time there, so getting the extra seat time in the ARCA car will help me on Saturday since I'll already be familiar with the track. Thad (Moffitt) has raced there twice before, so I'll probably lean on him for some advice, as well as David (Gilliland, team co-owner) since he's got a lot of experience there."