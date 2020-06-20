Drew Dollar and Riley Herbst battled for the win all afternoon long at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Dollar, piloting the No. 15 Lynx Toyota and leading 42 circuits, started the afternoon runner-up beside teammate Ryan Repko.

Herbst, also leading 34 of the 76 laps with Dollar, finished the General Tire 200 in fourth. The Las Vegas native scored his first top five and second top 10 finish of the season at the 2.66-mile oval.

“It’s really important and definitely needed this one,” said winner Drew Dollar. “Had the best team and the best spotter today. Lost a family member over the break so this is definitely an emotional one. I know he was watching from above”.

Ryan Repko started on the pole via 2019 owner points and finished the event in second. Repko, finishing 22nd at Daytona because of a crash in the ARCA Menards Series season opener, sat 0.115 seconds behind the race winner to earn his first career ARCA top five.

Sixth-place starter Bret Holmes rounded out the top three finishers. The driver from Alabama entered the day with only one top five this season.

“We stayed out front all day. It’s a tough race gaining track position,” said Holmes after the race. “I wish it could’ve played out better than that but I’m never gonna complain about the opportunity to race at Talladega. I wish the racing was better, but I’ll take any chance I get. We’re knocking on the door.”

Michael Self rounded out the top five.

Dollar, taking the lead from Herbst with two laps remaining, leaves the track with his first career ARCA Menards Series win and second career top five finish. The Atlanta, GA., native has two top five and four top 10 finishes in five career starts.

“Just hoping that caution didn’t come out there at the end,” continued Dollar. “They let me go all the way to the checker and I think it was the right move and put on a good show”

Thad Moffitt, Hailie Deegan, Jason Kitzmiller, Sean Corr and Ed Pompa rounded out the top 10.

The ARCA Menards Series will make their way to Pocono Raceway on June 26th. The General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET. live on FOX Sports 1.