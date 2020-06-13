Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Set for Exciting Return to Action

With an action-packed 10 round schedule and a field of competitors eager to make their return to the track, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series Presented by GEICO is set for an exciting return of the world’s premier short course off road championship. Racing for the rescheduled 2020 season will kick off on July 24 & 25 with the OPTIMA Batteries Silver State Showdown Presented by K&N Filters, featuring a doubleheader from Reno-Sparks, Nevada’s high speed Wild West Motorsports Park. Eight classes of the most talented off road drivers in the country will duke it out for victory under the lights over the course of back-to-back nights in "The Biggest Little City in the World,” setting the tone for what is destined to be one of the most competitive seasons of racing in series history.

"Given the extended layoff from the coronavirus pandemic, every single driver in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series is chomping at the bit, waiting for their chance to once again zip up a fire suit, pull on a helmet, and buckle up behind the wheel. The amount of anticipation surrounding the start of the 2020 season is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before,” said Ritchie Lewis, Director of Race Operations. "That kind of excitement from our competitors means we are in store for a truly memorable season. Everyone is going to come into Wild West Motorsports Park knowing that they have an opportunity to win. It’s as clean a slate as we’ve ever seen since virtually everyone has been forced to sit idle for the past few months. While it has certainly been challenging for all of us to be away from the track, it’s going to ultimately work towards the benefit of the competition this season, as everyone is just grateful that racing is back.”

Tickets for the Wild West rounds, and each of the 10 rounds on the 2020 calendar, are now available for purchase online. This season, fans will be treated to more value for their purchase than ever before with lower pricing on all ticket levels. A one day, general admission ticket to any one of the 10 rounds will now cost just $20 for adults (ages 16+), while single day kids tickets will cost just $10 (ages 6-15). For those interested in taking advantage of a full weekend of action, two days will cost $35 for adults and $15 for kids. To top it all off, kids ages five and under always receive FREE admission.

Headlining the action at Wild West Motorsports Park, and all rounds of the 2020 season, are eight classes of competition, anchored by a trio of youth divisions in RZR 170, JR2 Kart, and Mod Kart as well as a trio of open wheel classes in Production 1000 UTV, Turbo UTV, and Pro Buggy. At the top of the heap are the showcase truck classes, where the up-and-comers of the sport put their talents on display in Pro Lite and the series’ biggest names put on a high-flying spectacle in Pro 2.

In addition to being one of the most unique fan experiences in all of motorsports, the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series also boasts a series of exceptional broadcast partnerships with CBS, CBS Sports Network, and MAVTV. The 2020 season will feature a truckload of broadcasts across each network, including special broadcasts of the truck classes on CBS, where millions of viewers across the country will witness the competitive fire of short course off road. Also, for the first time ever, all 10 rounds of the championship will be streamed live on Lucas Oil Racing TV. Calling all the action for 2020 is a talented and experienced broadcast team led by longtime play-by-play man Ken Stout and analyst Rob Klepper, and featuring trackside reporter Jack Korpela. Additionally, Brent Smith will handle the call for the Lucas Oil Racing TV live stream.

