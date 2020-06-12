Back roaring: NWES unveils revised 2020 schedule

The thunderous V8s of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be back roaring in September, bringing the excitement of NASCAR racing back to Europe. The European NASCAR Series organized by Team FJ unveiled today its revised 2020 schedule following the easing of the lockdown measures in the European Community.



Five NASCAR GPs – Italy at Vallelunga, Belgium at Zolder, Germany at Hockenheim, Czech Republic at Most and Spain at Valencia – already have a set date and they will host four races each: two for the EuroNASCAR PRO championship and two for the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. While under present conditions it is not possible to stage Euro NASCAR at Brands Hatch, UK however both NWES and MSV are hoping it could be rescheduled later in the year.



“We are very happy and proud to offer this great calendar to our competitors and European fans!” declared Jerome Galpin, NWES President CEO. “We would like to thank our amazing circuit partners for all their support during these challenging times. We work all together to make sure competitors and hopefully race fans will come to the races in the best possible safety conditions and we will adapt our rules and procedures accordingly. We are ready to roll and can’t wait to get back on track!”



The NWES season with its unique door-to-door action will begin at the Autodromo Piero Taruffi of Vallelunga on September 12-13. The Italian track will welcome the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the first time with a brand new event.



The series will then visit two historic tracks. Belgium’s Circuit Zolder will host the American Festival NASCAR for the sixth time on October 3-4, while the Hockenheimring in Germany will celebrate the fourth edition of the American Fan Fest on October 17-18.



On November 14-15, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will head to the Czech Republic for the second edition of the Autodrom Most NASCAR Show, before closing the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo of Valencia, Spain, on December 5-6 with the eighth Valencia NASCAR Fest.



Weekend formats and further updates will be announced in due course.



REVISED 2020 NWES SCHEDULE



September 12-13 | Vallelunga, Italy

October 3-4 | Zolder, Belgium

October 17-18 | Hockenheim, Germany

November 14-15 | Most, Czech Republic

December 5-6 | Valencia, Spain

Tbd | Brands Hatch, UK

NWES PR