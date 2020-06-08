Supercross Racing Returns to Complete 17-Round Championship

While most spring and summer sports are still negotiating a return to competition, Feld Entertainment has set up shop in one location and developed a method to deliver the full 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship series that was halted after the completion of ten rounds due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 2020 season opened on January 4 with a sold-out crowd of 45,050 inside Angel Stadium of Anaheim. From that Southern California jumping-off point, the traveling community that is the athletes, race teams, mechanics and support crew, media, brand representatives, television production and organizational operations began its 2020 season that was to touch down in thirteen different states at sixteen different venues.

An average of 49,953 engaged fans attended the Saturday night races. At Round Ten, on March 7, a thrilling 450SX Class Main Event in Daytona Beach, Fla. broke a championship-points tie and built anticipation for the following weekend's race… But then the racing, like much in the nation, came to a stop; it marked the first Supercross race cancellation in the sport's 47-year history.

Feld Entertainment, the series promoter, was committed to the championship and the fans, and maybe most of all the motorcycle industry and racing community who make their living on the circuit. Unaffiliated with Feld Entertainment, many of the support crew for the teams and sponsors are contract-based freelancers. When the racing stops, so does their income.

So, Feld Entertainment and its partners, including the Utah Sports Commission, devised 2020's Responsible Return to Racing action plan to deliver racing thrills and title chase excitement that the sports world needs now more than it ever has. The made-for-TV, compressed-series calendar will complete the final seven rounds in three weeks without travel and without a single ticket sold. But the motorcycle industry is back to work.

Race gates started to drop on May 31 and will continue every Sunday and Wednesday until June 21. Each remaining event will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network until the finale on June 21, which will be carried live on NBCSN for the first hour and a half then switch to NBC for the conclusion of the 450SX Class and a season-capping 250SX East/West Showdown. Event times vary due to live television programming requirements; all rounds are also all available live and for replay on the NBC Gold Sports App. For more information please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.