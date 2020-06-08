Racing to End Alzheimer’s is On the Road Again for the Ultimate Road Trip

From the World Center of Racing at Daytona International Speedway to the famous Hollywood sign in California, Racing to End Alzheimer’s is going on the road trip of a lifetime to raise money for Alzheimer’s care and research while honoring loved ones affected by the disease.

On the Road Again: The Ultimate Tour for the Cure is a 4,000-mile road trip from coast to coast. Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs is driving a BMW M4 emblazoned with the names of people affected by Alzheimer’s. Frengs will leave Daytona with over 80 names on the car, and that number will grow as On the Road Again makes its way to California. Along the way, Frengs will visit donors, honorees, and some of the most famous landmarks in the U.S.

Race fans can normally find Racing to End Alzheimer’s competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series, raising funds to support Alzheimer’s research and care with the No. 80 BimmerWorld BMW M4 GT4. With racing currently on hiatus, though, Racing to End Alzheimer’s found a new way to get the word out and honor the champions who have fought this disease.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s works like this: a donor adds the name and hometown of a loved one affected by Alzheimer’s to the race car for a donation of $250, and the name remains on the car for the rest of the year. Corporate sponsor Legistics matches the $250 so that each name represents $500. Now, the name will be on both the race car and the On the Road Again car.

100% of all donated funds plus matches are granted to charity partners, while all of the administrative and marketing expenses are funded by Legistics. During the nationwide tour, Frengs will present checks to two of those partners: the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital and UCLA’s Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care facility.

On the Road Again: The Ultimate Tour for the Cure begins at Daytona International Speedway on June 8, and fans are welcome to ride along virtually as Racing to End Alzheimer’s raises money and adds names to the car during an epic road trip. Racing to End Alzheimer’s will be posting continuous updates on its website (r2endalz.org), Instagram(@racing2endalz) and Facebook (@r2endalz).