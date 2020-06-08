OPTIMA's 2020 Search for the Ultimate Street Car series, presented by Advance Auto Parts visited historic Willow Springs for the first-time ever in late-May and competitors were in for hot & windy conditions all weekend long. The West Coast-centric focus on the first half of the schedule also means many of the heavy hitters in the series have yet to put a tire on the track. Instead, they watch with frustration like Darth Maul, waiting behind the Mississippi river to take on Obi Wan Kenobi in an epic showdown.
With two events now under their belts, West Coast competitors have set the bar for those back East and they may raise it even further, as the next event will take place at Pike's Peak International Raceway in mid-July. Were the smaller fields out West less competitive, offering more points to the top contenders, versus the sold-out events back East? Maybe. Will having the final four regular season events located East of the Mississippi make it incredibly daunting for a West Coast competitor to hold onto a points lead, win a regular season championship or earn a spot in Las Vegas without treking Eastward? Perhaps.
You can familiarize yourself with all the contenders every Friday night at 8PM Eastern & Pacific, when OPTIMA's Search for the Ultimate Street Car series, presented by Advance Auto Parts, airs on MAVTV (channel 214 on DirecTV & 1105 on AT&T Uverse). You can also watch past seasons on-demand free on the OPTIMA Network on Amazon Fire TV.
OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car Series Is Back
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
