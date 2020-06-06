Devon Morgan Victorius At Georgia's Lavonia Speedway

Devon Morgan is off to a strong start in 602 Late Model competition after earning his first victory in the class in his second start on Friday at Lavonia Speedway.

Morgan, who made his debut in the division one week prior with a runner-up result, dominated Friday’s 602 Late Model Charger feature at the three-eighths-mile clay oval. Morgan was in control throughout the race, leading the entire distance.

He dedicated the victory to his late grandfather, Ken Davidson, who passed away last month. His race car currently carries the No. 12D as a tribute to him.

“That was a lot of fun,” Morgan said. “This race car is incredible. We just bought it a few weeks ago and we only just put a new wrap on it right before this race. We’re running the No. 12D to honor my grandfather and it feels great to win and pay tribute to him at the same time. We miss him and I can’t think of a better way to honor him then by pulling into victory lane.”

The evening started off with a runner-up finish in his heat, but Morgan really went to work during the feature. He led the entire way, at one point lapping six tenths of a second faster than his closest pursuer during the feature to win by more than three seconds.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank for helping us get here. Obviously I have to thank my parents because without them I wouldn’t be here. Buffalo Bar & Grill, Elite Cars LLC, Maverick Steel, Shore 2 Shore, Innovative Manufacturing and Design, Wiley-X and BKP Art all helped us get to victory lane tonight and I’m thankful for each and every one of them,” Morgan said. “Also thanks to Tonya and her team at MPM Marketing for getting behind us and helping us do this. None of this would be possible without her team or any of our sponsors.”

Morgan would also like to thank Upper Low Class Rod Shop, Affordable Automotive of Woodruff, Francis Marion Tire & Brake Service and Meredith Battery for their continued support.