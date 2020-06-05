DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Set to Invade Utica-Rome Speedway Sunday, June 21

After a successful opening day last Wednesday at Utica-Rome Speedway, Bill and Kim Shea announced the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series will be in action for the first time this season on Sunday, June 21 for a $1,000-to-win Central Region Series Feature at the Vernon track.

The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified division leads the way in competition, thrills, and wheel-to-wheel battles.

A large field of DIRTcar Sportsman Modified drivers, all with a chance to compete and win on any given night, is expected to enter the event. All Sportsman Series races award a guaranteed start at the World Short Track Championship DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Invitational at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in October.

Plus, one random driver in the Feature will receive a free Hoosier Racing Tire.

Defending Series champion Kevin Root started his season off on the right track, both figuratively and literally. He won Utica-Rome Speedway’s season opener last Wednesday night taking the checkered flag in a hotly contested 30-lap Feature.

Behind Root and catching him in the late-race was Zach Sobotka, another contender. He finished sixth last year in Central Region points and will be looking to crack the top five in 2020.

Defending Utica-Rome Speedway Track Champion Matt Janczuk finished third in Utica’s opener and also finished third in Central Region points in 2019. Janczuk wants to hop up a couple more steps on the podium.

Those three top runners will be tough customers on Father’s Day, but a large field will make it difficult for any driver to get an edge.

As mass gathering restrictions remain in place to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans will be allowed in the grandstands, but as the regulations evolve follow social media for any updates.

Race fans can live stream the entire night of racing on Dirt Track Digest TV, where sponsors, team owners, and fans can watch their favorite drivers battle it out live online.

DIRTcar Series PR