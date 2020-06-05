Brandon Lynn to drive for Chad Bryant Racing at Talladega Superspeedway

Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) officially announced today that Polkton, N.C. native Brandon Lynn will drive the team’s mainstay No. 22 Ford Fusion in the upcoming ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on June 20, 2020.



The upcoming race will mark the return of competition in the ARCA Menards Series since being on hiatus since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Carolina Excavation will support the 25-year-old’s efforts as the primary partner of his 12th career ARCA race.



Carolina Excavation is a residential subdivision total site development company for the developers around the Charlotte region. They specialize in site cleaning work, mass grading, fine grading, utility work, asphalt, and curb.



Carolina Excavation is equipped with the latest and greatest in GPS technology to build the ideal site for developers wanting the perfect product.



“I’m very thankful for this opportunity with Chad Bryant Racing,” said Lynn. “The team has always had a lot of speed at the superspeedways and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on the track. Talladega has always been one of my better tracks in ARCA competition and I hope I’m able to showcase that with Chad Bryant Racing and contend for the win in a few weeks.”



Lynn is no stranger to Talladega’s 2.66-mile high banks.



Lynn will make his fifth consecutive ARCA start at the famed Alabama race track. In his previous four efforts, he has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes including a career-best third place finish last April after winning the pole.



“I feel like I have some unfinished business at Talladega, and I would like to finish what I started last year in a couple weeks. I know the circumstances will be different with limited on-track activity – but I think the years of experience between myself and the team will pay off.”



In addition to Talladega, Lynn will return with Chad Bryant Racing later this summer for the scheduled Aug. 14 race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.



Team owner Chad Bryant says he is looking forward to having the opportunity to work with Lynn.



“Brandon is an exceptional superspeedway racer and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in our equipment,” Bryant said. “His experience should put us in good position to contend for our first win of the season.



“We had a lot of speed at Daytona even though we don’t have the finishes to show for it. Last year at Talladega, our No. 22 Chad Bryant Racing Ford ran inside the top-five the entire race with Ty Majeski and I know with a little luck we can backup or better our fourth-place effort with Brandon here soon.”



NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief Paul Andrews will serve as crew chief for the third ARCA Menards Series race of 2020. For more on Brandon Lynn, please like him on Facebook (Brandon Lynn Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@blynnracing) and Twitter (@blynnracing).



For more on Chad Bryant Racing, please visit ChadBryantRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Chad Bryant Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@ChadBryantRace).



The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 202 miles) is the third of 20 races on the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., June 20 with a half-hour session from 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (Central).



CBR PR