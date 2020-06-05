Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Schedule Update

NHRA Drag Racing will return to the world stage in a major way in mid-July, relaunching its Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and associated programs with events on back-to-back weekends at famed Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

The two events will be run on consecutive weeks, July 11-12 and July 18-19 at the home of the newly-sponsored Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals and serve as the launch point for 15 more NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events that will follow beginning two weeks later in Seattle. The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club NHRA Finals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Sixteen of the events on the revised schedule will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. This will entail one day of qualifications (two rounds) on Saturday and Final Eliminations on Sunday. Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series classes will begin racing on Friday.

July 11-12 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing, Indianapolis

July 18-19 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing, Indianapolis

July 31-Aug. 2 Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 7-9 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Denver

Aug. 14-16 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 21-23 Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan.

Aug. 28-30 NHRA Southern Nationals, Atlanta

Sept. 3-6 Denso Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals*, Indianapolis

Sept. 11-13 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 18-20 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Charlotte

Sept. 25-27 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 2-4 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 9-11 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

Oct. 16-18 AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals, Dallas

Oct. 23-25 Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals, Houston

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-15 Auto Club NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Schedule subject to change due to evolving facts and guidelines

All events listed above will contest the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only

*The U.S. Nationals will have one Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying round on Friday and two rounds on Saturday, followed by Eliminations on Sunday