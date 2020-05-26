LIVE Racing Returns to MAVTV with Broadcasts of the MotoAmerica Supersport Series

MAVTV, the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, is thrilled to announce the return of LIVE racing beginning with coverage of the opening rounds for MotoAmerica’s Supersport series from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The LIVE broadcasts are scheduled to air at 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st. MAVTV’s LIVE broadcasts will feature one-hour programmingof the rising stars competing in the hotly-contested Supersport class.

"MAVTV has a rich history with two-wheel racing and we are proud to offer America’s premier road racing series in our May broadcast schedule,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "While racing without fans isn’t ideal, the ability to hold a live race is still a big win for the industry and its fans, and we’re excited to broadcast these live events to motorsports enthusiasts.”

With last year’s top three finishers switching classes, Sean Kelly and Richie Escalante, who finished 4th and 5th in the 2019 standings, are itching to get to Supersport racing as they look to capitalize off their strong finishes last season and break into the top three for 2020. The action takes place at the 4.048 mile, 14-turn race track near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that has hosted some of the greatest names in automotive racing and now North America’s top supersport racers.

MAVTV is now available through 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms.With partners includingAT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.

