LIVE Racing Returns to MAVTV with Broadcasts of the MotoAmerica Supersport Series

Racing News
Tuesday, May 26 3
LIVE Racing Returns to MAVTV with Broadcasts of the MotoAmerica Supersport Series

MAVTV, the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, is thrilled to announce the return of LIVE racing beginning with coverage of the opening rounds for MotoAmerica’s Supersport series from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The LIVE broadcasts are scheduled to air at 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 30th and Sunday, May 31st. MAVTV’s LIVE broadcasts will feature one-hour programmingof the rising stars competing in the hotly-contested Supersport class.

"MAVTV has a rich history with two-wheel racing and we are proud to offer America’s premier road racing series in our May broadcast schedule,” said John Duff, Head of Content, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "While racing without fans isn’t ideal, the ability to hold a live race is still a big win for the industry and its fans, and we’re excited to broadcast these live events to motorsports enthusiasts.”

 

With last year’s top three finishers switching classes, Sean Kelly and Richie Escalante, who finished 4th and 5th in the 2019 standings, are itching to get to Supersport racing as they look to capitalize off their strong finishes last season and break into the top three for 2020. The action takes place at the 4.048 mile, 14-turn race track near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, that has hosted some of the greatest names in automotive racing and now North America’s top supersport racers.

MAVTV is now available through 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms.With partners includingAT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, Google, Mediacom, and many more, the country’s premier motorsports network is seen in more than 30-million households.

For more information regarding showtimes and re-runs or to begin watching premium motorsports content on MAVTV, please reference your digital and TV channel guides.

Never miss a LIVE event! Set your reminder now: https://lucasoil.roktcalendar.com/

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« AFT Announces Updated 2020 Race Schedule Driving his own off the assembly line made Jeg Coughlin Jr.'s Jeep purchase extra special »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top