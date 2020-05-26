AFT Announces Updated 2020 Race Schedule

American Flat Track announced today a relaunch of its 2020 race schedule featuring doubleheader race weekends and kicking off on July 17 and 18 with the Volusia Half-Mile at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. The revised schedule features 18 races over nine doubleheader weekends and culminates in a two-day finale during Biketoberfest in Daytona Beach.

In addition to NBC Sports coverage on NBCSN and live streaming of all 18 events via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, AFT has worked diligently toward the goal of having fan attendance at all of its venues. This would include the implementation of new health & safety protocols that will help provide a safe environment for fans, competitors and staff, including reduced capacity, staggered seating, mobile ticketing, cashless transactions and enhanced sanitation.

AFT officials continue to collaborate with public health experts to develop this comprehensive plan in accordance with all federal, state and local requirements. All race-day procedures have been thoroughly reviewed and will continue to be examined and updated to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities.

At all American Flat Track events new guidelines and protocols will include:

Reduction in ticket availability to conform with state and local guidelines for sporting events

Reserved seating areas to include buffer zones to provide ample space between fans

Fans entering the venue will be provided with complimentary facial coverings

Enhanced sanitation and disinfection protocols with frequent cleaning throughout the facility

Enhancements to mobile ticketing and elimination of printed tickets

Cashless, contactless transactions for concessions and merchandise

Regular medical screening of staff and competitors

As an additional precaution, there will be no public access to the paddock area and AFT officials have suspended Fan Walk, rider autograph sessions and paddock upgrades for the remainder of the season. Event-specific health & safety procedures will be updated to meet or exceed state and local requirements as they are updated over the coming months. Through an updated communication protocol, AFT and its promoter partners will provide regular updates to fans via press releases, website updates, social media posts, email distribution and text messaging.

Careful consideration has been given to secure a full 18-round race schedule that is logistically possible for riders, teams and staff, while also providing the opportunity for fan attendance. Following a thorough review of state guidelines and consultation with local officials by AFT’s promoter partners, certain events that were originally scheduled for 2020 have been cancelled. All ticketholders for cancelled events are eligible to receive a full refund or a credit for use at future events. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

For more information about the revised 2020 schedule, details on receiving credits or refunds for cancelled rounds and how fans can watch American Flat Track action from anywhere in the country, please visit the 2020 American Flat Track Schedule Update FAQ.

Further communication will be made as tickets go on sale and event announcements are made. For the latest information, stay connected via www.americanflattrack.com and AFT's social media pages.

Updated 2020 American Flat Track Schedule*:

1. July 17 (Fri): Volusia Half-Mile I - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

2. July 18 (Sat): Volusia Half-Mile II - Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL

3. July 31 (Fri): Lima Half-Mile I - Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

4. August 1 (Sat): Lima Half-Mile II - Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH

5. August 28 (Fri): TBA, Northeast U.S.

6. August 29 (Sat): TBA, Northeast U.S.

7. September 5 (Sat): Springfield Mile I** - Illinois State Fairgrounds - Springfield, IL

8. September 6 (Sun): Springfield Mile II - Illinois State Fairgrounds - Springfield, IL

9. September 11 (Fri):Williams Grove Half-Mile I - Williams Grove Speedway - Mechanicsburg, PA

10. September 12 (Sat): Williams Grove Half-Mile II - Williams Grove Speedway - Mechanicsburg, PA

11. September 25 (Fri): TBA, TX

12. September 26 (Sat): TBA, TX

13. October 2 (Fri): Atlanta Short Track I - Dixie Speedway - Woodstock, GA

14. October 3 (Sat): Atlanta Short Track II - Dixie Speedway - Woodstock, GA

15. October 9 (Fri): TBA, NC

16. October 10 (Sat): TBA, NC

17. October 15 (Thu): AFT Season Finale I - Daytona Beach, FL

18. October 16 (Fri): AFT Season Finale II - Daytona Beach, FL

*As the situation, regulations and protocols regarding COVID-19 progress, dates and venues listed above are subject to change.





**AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys will participate in the Springfield TT on Friday, September 4.

