Windom Leads Toyota With Third At USAC T-Town Showdown

Chris Windom led 20 of 40 laps on the way to a third-place finish to lead Toyota at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ T-Town Midget Showdown at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Friday.

Windom, the USAC point leader, has now finished in the top three in each of the series four events this season with Tucker-Boat Motorsports.

At the green flag, Windom assumed the second spot behind Cole Bodine before making his move for the lead on lap five just before an caution flew, as fellow Toyota drivers Thomas Meseraull and Buddy Kofoid ran third and fourth early.

Windom continued to run in the top spot past the midway point of the race and remained out front until lap 25 when Tyler Courtney went low in turn one to take over the lead. Windom remained right on Courtney’s tail as the laps began to wind down and briefly retook the lead on lap 34 as he used a slide job to overtake Courtney in turn two, only to see Courtney regain the lead as another yellow flag waved.

Windom would eventually slip back to third with four laps remaining and that’s where he would finish. He was joined in the top-five by 17-year-old Oklahoma sensation Cannon McIntosh in a Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota.

Other Toyota-powered entries in the top-10 included Windom’s teammate Andrew Layser in sixth, Tanner Carrick (Petry Motorsports) in ninth and Tyler Thomas (Tyler Thomas Motorsports) in tenth.

The T-Town Midget Showdown concludes Saturday night, while the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will kick off its 2020 campaign with the Mid-State Midget Nationals at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, Missouri.

TRD PR