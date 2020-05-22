MPM Marketing Getting Cooler With Pelican Coolers

McCallister Precision Marketing officials are proud to announce that Pelican Coolers, a division of Beam Distributing, has become the Official Cooler Partner of McCallister Precision Marketing.

As part of the agreement, Pelican Coolers will become the Official Cooler of McCallister Precision Marketing client Lee Faulk Racing and Development. In addition, McCallister Precision Marketing will become a Pelican Coolers dealer, enabling the company to sell Pelican Elite Coolers at motorsports events which they attend.

“We already use Pelican products because we feel they are the best,” said McCallister Precision Marketing’s Tonya McCallister. “When I was speaking with Ben Orth about the Pelican products I realized it made sense to partner with them. It’s an honor to have them as part of the MPM family.”

Pelican Coolers is the top online retailer and distributor of the popular Pelican Elite Cooler line. These hard-sided coolers are built to deliver the best performance, made in America, and backed up by a lifetime guarantee.

For additional information or to purchase your own Pelican Elite Cooler, visit www.EliteCooler.com/MPMRacing .

“In motorsports every part of a race car has got to be durable and tough, which is the same philosophy that Pelican has for their products,” said Ben Orth, Account Manager at Pelican Coolers. “When the opportunity arose for Pelican Coolers to become a sponsor of McCallister Precision Marketing and Lee Faulk Racing and Development, we knew it was a great opportunity. There’s something so quintessentially American about a summer filled with coolers and cars. We can’t wait to see everyone at the race track!”