Rattler 250 & Grasshopper 125 Preview: South Alabama Speedway

This weekend, Ben Kennedy Racing returns to the racetrack, where Daniel Dye will take on both the Grasshopper Pro Late Model 125 (Baby Rattler) and Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway. This will be the first race for the team and driver since February following a pause in racing action due to COVID-19.



Dye will be taking on the Rattler 250 for the first time in his career, racing for the snake in only his fifth-career Super Late Model race. The 250-lap race around the 0.40-mile asphalt oval will be the longest event the 16-year-old driver has ever competed in.



Ben Kennedy Racing and Dye have already taken on the Baby Rattler together, earning an impressive fourth-place finish in the event in 2019.



Dye most recently competed in New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, participating in 10 events in nine days. In seven Pro Late Model features, Dye tallied six top 10s and four top fives, earning the sixth spot in Pro Late Model points. Dye also earned one top 10 in two Super Late Model starts, and competed in his first-career ARCA Menards East Series race.



FROM THE DRIVER



“I'm really excited to get back to South Alabama Speedway and to get back to racing. We had a pretty good run in last year's Grasshopper 125 in the Pro Late Model, finishing fourth. That was pretty early in my Late Model career; I had competed in less than a dozen races at that point. Now that I've got some more experience, I'm really determined to finish on the podium in the Pro race this time. Sunday’s Rattler 250 is going to be a big race for me. It’s only my fifth Super Late Model race, but the four I’ve run already have gone pretty well. Sunday's Rattler 250 will be the longest race I've ever participated in, and I'm ready for that challenge. I’m not afraid of snakes, so it would be pretty awesome to have the rattlesnake on my shoulders after the race.”



