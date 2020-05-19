Dates Set For 36th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Coming off an absolute record-breaking year with the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, the 36th annual event is already in the works with the dates set to for Wednesday, December 30, 2020, through Saturday, January 2, 2021.

Adding a day of racing, while not actually adding time in the River Spirit Expo Center, Early Parking and Unload will now run back-to-back, rather than on separate dates. Starting Monday, December 28, Early Parking will begin at 7:00 A.M. (CT). As soon as the last trailer is set, all remaining teams will be allowed to begin moving in to unload their cars and equipment.

Check-in and Draw will coincide with Monday's festivities with the draw opening at 9:00 A.M. (CT).

Anyone not able to unload on Monday can finish up on Tuesday, December 29 from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. (CT) with draw finishing up during that time. Normally taking place Wednesday morning, Practice for all classes will begin after Noon on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, to allow racing to begin on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. (CT).

"We sat down after this year's Shootout and started looking at how much time we had and what we could move around and figured out we could add nearly eight hours to the actual time we could be racing to make it where we are not going as late, and giving everyone time to recover between days," stated Tulsa Shootout Director, Matt Ward.

Racing will continue daily like normal through Saturday, January 2, 2021. Exact times and running order will be posted as the event draws near.

Early entries will begin on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, and run through Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at $100 per entry. Starting Thursday, December 3, 2020, the cost goes to $125 per entry with pre-event registration cut off on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. After that, teams will have to enter during check-in on Monday, December 28, 2020, with all entries ending on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (CT).

Entry forms will be sent out later in the year. Online entry will also be available as well as entry by phone at (918) 838-3777.

The 36th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout will feature A-Class (Wing, Non-Wing, and Restricted), Outlaw (Wing and Non-Wing), and Junior Sprints. Any additional divisions will be announced throughout the year. For all classes, RaceCeivers are mandatory. The frequency is 454.000.

Rules questions can be directed to Matt Ward, who is the director of competition for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout. Contact for Matt Ward includes Cell Phone at (918) 995-1650 or the office at (918) 838-3777.

The Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout takes place at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer. All official rules, event information, and dates are online at http://www.tulsashootout. com . Fans can also follow the Tulsa Shootout at https://www.facebook.com/ TulsaShootout and on Twitter (@TulsaShootout).

Quick Reference:

Event: 36th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Where: River Spirit Expo Center - Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Parking: December 28 2020 (Finishing up December 29, 2020 before Noon)

Practice: December 29, 2020 after Noon.

Event Dates: December 30, 2019 - January 2, 2021

Discounted Early Entry ($100 per class entered): September 22, 2020 - December 2, 2020

Late Entry ($125 per class entered): December 3, 2020 - December 16, 2020

At Race Entry ($125 per class entered): December 28, 2020

Entries can be paid by Cash, Master Card, or Visa. No personal checks are accepted without prior approval. Entry includes Saturday Pit Pass.

Mail Entries To: Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Fax Entries To: (918) 836-5517

Call Entries To: (918) 838-3777

Enter Online At: http://www.tulsashootout. com Tulsa Shootout 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112(918) 836-5517(918) 838-3777

Entries will NOT be accepted via social media.

**Rules for the represented classes can be found at https://www.tulsashootout. com/classes . For any clarification on rules, contact Matt Ward at (918) 995-1650 or (918) 838-3777.

2021 Class Lineup

Winged Outlaw

Non-Wing Outlaw

A-Class Winged

Stock Non-Wing

Restricted

Junior Sprints

Tentative Daily Running Order

Number of races per class will be determined based on car count

Tuesday, Dec. 29

-NW Practice

-NWO Practice

-Rest. Practice

-Outlaw Practice

-JR Practice

-A Class Practice

Wednesday, Dec. 30

-NWO Heats

-Rest. Heats

-Outlaw Heats

-A Class Heats

Thursday, Dec. 31

-NW Heats

-JR Heats

-NWO D's

-NWO C's

-A Class D's

-A Class C's

-Outlaw C's

Friday, Jan. 1

-NW D's

-NW C's

-NWO Qualifiers

-JR Qualifiers

-NW Qualifiers

-Rest. Qualifiers

-Outlaw Qualifiers

-A Class Qualifiers

-NWO B's

-NW B's

Saturday, Jan. 2

-A Class B's

-JR B's

-Outlaw B's

-Rest. B's

Opening Ceremonies

-NW LCQ

-NWO LCQ

-Rest. LCQ

-A Class LCQ

-Outlaw LCQ

-NW A

-JR A

-NWO A

-Rest. A

-A Class A

-Outlaw A

Tulsa Shootout Past Champions (Current Classes)

Winged Outlaw Keith Crawford (1990), Pete Frazier (1993), Pete Frazier (1994), Steve Frisell (1995), Chad Davenport (1996), Rick King (1997), Pete Frazier (1998), Lee Waldroop (1999), Paul Carbone (2000), Robert Richardson (2001), Dino Tomassi & Scotty Smith (2002), Bryan Clauson & Jacob Mosley (2003), Rodney Stealy (2004), Stan Yockey & Scotty Smith (2005) , Rodney Stealy (2006), Jerrod Wilson (2007), Brady Bacon (2008), Kevin Bayer (2009), Ryan Reeves (2010), Blake Hahn (2011), Heath Duinkerken (2012), Heath Duinkerken (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Michael Faccinto (2015), Brady Bacon (2016), Joe B. Miller (2017), Christopher Bell (2018), Ben Worth (2019), Emerson Axsom (2020)

Non-Wing Outlaw Blake Hahn (2011), Brock Lemley (2012), Chris Andrews (2013), Steven Shebester (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Chris Andrews (2016), Tristan Guardino (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Brady Bacon (2020)

Stock Non-Wing Wendy Shear (1990), Jeff Dodd (1994), Paul Herdon (1996), Brady Courtney (1997), Rick Mercer (1998), Chebon Bruner (1999), Matt Walton (2002), Donnie Crawford (2003), Ronnie James (2004), Donnie Crawford (2005), Andrew Peters & Donnie Crawford (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Rodney Stealy (2008), Riley Adair (2009), Chris Andrews (2010), Koen Shaw (2011), Chris Cochran (2012), Michael Faccinto (2013), Frank Flud (2014), Trey Marcham (2015), Jonathan Beason (2016), Frank Flud (2017). Jason McDougal (2018), Kyle Spence (2019), Alex Bright (2020)

Restricted 'A' Class Jonathan Beason (2001), Josh Pickle (2002), Jay Hunt (2003), Jack Dover (2004), Dalton Cole (2005), Tyler Edwards (2006), Tanner Mullens (2007), Sean Thompson (2008), Trent Carter (2009), Darien Roberts (2010), Dalton Seigler (2011), Dahne Lynn McKay (2012), Dahne Lynn McKay (2013), Alex Panella (2014), Kaylee Bryson (2015), Noah Gass (2016), Grady Mercer (2017), Corey Day (2018), Shawn Mahaffey (2019), Jade Avedisian (2020)

Winged A-Class Willie Bewley (1988), Gary Edwards (1989), David Person (1991), Bubba Hunt (1992), Ryan McDonald (1993), Chris Crawford (1994), Kevin Bayer (1995), Jay Foote (1996), Darren Stewart (1997), Jerrod Wilson (1998), Shawn Wright (1999), Shawn Wright (2000), Brad Best (2002), Dex Eaton (2003), Brady Bacon (2004), Kevin Bayer (2005), Scott Sawyer & Jerrod Wilson (2006), Donnie Ray Crawford (2007), Jerrod Wilson (2008), Gary Taylor (2009), Donnie Ray Crawford (2010), Andrew Deal (2011), Kevin Bayer (2012), Chris Cochran (2013), Tucker Worth (2014), Giovanni Scelzi (2015), Miles Paulus (2016), Ayrton Gennetten (2017), Jason McDougal (2018), Jake Hagopian (2019), Kyle Spence (2020)

Junior Sprints Dustin Rhodes (2004), Mitch Faccinto (2005), Blake Hahn (2006), Drew Marshall (2007), Chance Morton (2008), Grady Chandler (2009), Josiah Ribeiro (2010), Josiah Ribeiro (2011), Kameron Beard (2012), Jadon Rogers (2013), Cannon McIntosh (2014), Nikko Panella (2015), Ryder Laplante (2016), Caeden Steele (2017), Ryan Timms (2018) , Austin Wood (2019), Jett Barnes (2020)

